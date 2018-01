Possible Mechanism for Protective Effect of Testosterone in Multiple Sclerosis Uncovered

‘The protective mechanism of testosterone in multiple sclerosis has been suggested to be due to the production of a molecule called interleukin-33 (IL-33).’

About Multiple Sclerosis

Abigail E. Russi, Mark E. Ebel, Yuchen Yang and Melissa A. Brown. Male-specific IL-33 expression regulates sex-dimorphic EAE susceptibility. PNAS (2018); https:doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1710401115

. It also manifests at an earlier age in females as compared to males. Multiple sclerosis arises when a type of immune cells called Th17 cells damage the myelin sheath that covers the nerves. The male hormone testosterone stimulates the release of a molecule called IL-33 by certain immune cells called the mast cells (which often mediate an allergic reaction). IL-33 in turn stimulates multiple reactions that ultimately prevent the development of the Th17 cells, and reverses changes associated with multiple sclerosis in female mice.Though women may not have the natural benefit of testosterone in preventing multiple sclerosis and cannot be directly administered testosterone due to its side effects, a new treatment can be developed that uses the testosterone and IL-33 mediated pathway to protect females from the disease.. Damage to the sheath disrupts the function of the nerves, resulting in progressive weakness, sensory loss and cognitive defects, sometimes even crippling the patient.Treatment of multiple sclerosis currently consists of medicines to modify the course of the disease like beta interferon, glatiramer natalizumab and mitoxantrone hydrochloride, drugs that relieve symptoms that include corticosteroids, muscle relaxants, antidepressants and gabapentin, and physical and occupational therapy to cope with disability caused by the disease.Source: Medindia