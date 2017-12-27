Novel Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Fluid Benefits Chronic Kidney Failure Patients

Highlights:
- Alanyl-Glutamine containing
peritoneal dialysis fluid receives orphan drug designation in patients
suffering from chronic kidney failure.
- Reduces the risk of causing a
damage to the abdominal tissues resulting in peritoneal membrane failure
and peritonitis.
- Keeps patients to stay healthy for
a long time by relieving the problems that are associated with usual
peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis treatment.
New
Peritoneal Dialysis fluid
Alanyl-Glutamine,
when added to the peritoneal dialysis fluid, protects the peritoneal tissue by
its cytoprotective properties. This new treatment approach prevents the severe
complications such as peritoneal membrane failure and peritonitis which are
associated with the currently used peritoneal dialysis fluid worldwide.
Zytoprotec, a
biopharmaceutical company in Austria discovered the beneficial effects of
alanyl-glutamine
with the aim to improve the treatment
outcomes in patients who are suffering from end-stage kidney disease. The novel
peritoneal dialysis fluid that contains alanyl-glutamine has successfully
completed a randomized, double-blinded phase II clinical trial. It is currently ready to undergo its crucial phase III clinical trial in
nearly about 300 patients suffering from chronic kidney
failure
both in the United States and Europe.
‘Patients who undergo peritoneal dialysis are under the possibility of developing a risk of peritoneal membrane failure and peritonitis. These effects are greatly decreased by using alanyl-glutamine in peritoneal dialysis fluid which extends quality of life.’
The United
States FDA has granted an orphan drug designation for the new dialysis fluid
that contains alanyl-glutamine for treating patients with the end-stage renal
disease. This approval will help patients who undergo peritoneal dialysis to
stay healthy for longer by avoiding the damage of abdominal tissues. This
therapy is considered to be a breakthrough in the treatment of chronic kidney
failure which will reduce a huge burden on patients as well as the healthcare
system.
What is
Peritoneal Dialysis?
Peritoneal
dialysis is one of the dialysis procedure intended for patients suffering from
kidney failure. It involves the introduction of a
specific fluid into the lining of the abdomen or peritoneum to filter the blood
inside the body. This procedure is employed to correct the electrolyte
imbalance and to remove excess fluid and toxins in patients with kidney
failure.
The dialysis
solution used in peritoneal dialysis is on WHO's list of essential medicines
and considered to be one of the safe and effective medicines needed in a
healthcare system. The solution is normally made up of dextrose or icodextrin
bicarbonates, minerals, and isotonic solution of sodium chloride.
There are two
types of peritoneal dialysis which are
What are the
advantages of Peritoneal dialysis?
The advantages
of peritoneal dialysis are
- Cost-effective
- Can be performed at home or at
work
- Protects residual kidney functions
- Involves advanced techniques,
exchange systems or new generation of dialysis solutions
- Increases quality of life compared
with hemodialysis
What are the
complications of peritoneal dialysis?
The
complications of peritoneal dialysis includes
- Infection or bleeding in the
abdominal area
- Elevated blood sugar levels
- Blockage of the catheter
- Hernia
