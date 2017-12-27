Novel Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Fluid Benefits Chronic Kidney Failure Patients

Highlights:

Alanyl-Glutamine containing peritoneal dialysis fluid receives orphan drug designation in patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Reduces the risk of causing a damage to the abdominal tissues resulting in peritoneal membrane failure and peritonitis.

Keeps patients to stay healthy for a long time by relieving the problems that are associated with usual peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis treatment. New Peritoneal Dialysis fluid Alanyl-Glutamine, when added to the peritoneal dialysis fluid, protects the peritoneal tissue by its cytoprotective properties. This new treatment approach prevents the severe complications such as peritoneal membrane failure and peritonitis which are associated with the currently used peritoneal dialysis fluid worldwide. Alanyl-Glutamine, when added to the peritoneal dialysis fluid, protects the peritoneal tissue by its cytoprotective properties. This new treatment approach prevents the severe complications such as peritoneal membrane failure and peritonitis which are associated with the currently used peritoneal dialysis fluid worldwide.

Zytoprotec, a biopharmaceutical company in Austria discovered the beneficial effects of alanyl-



‘Patients who undergo peritoneal dialysis are under the possibility of developing a risk of peritoneal membrane failure and peritonitis. These effects are greatly decreased by using alanyl-glutamine in peritoneal dialysis fluid which extends quality of life.’

What is Peritoneal Dialysis? Peritoneal dialysis is one of the dialysis procedure intended for patients suffering from kidney failure. It involves the introduction of a specific fluid into the lining of the abdomen or peritoneum to filter the blood inside the body. This procedure is employed to correct the electrolyte imbalance and to remove excess fluid and toxins in patients with kidney failure.



The dialysis solution used in peritoneal dialysis is on WHO's list of essential medicines and considered to be one of the safe and effective medicines needed in a healthcare system. The solution is normally made up of dextrose or



There are two types of peritoneal dialysis which are

Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD)

Automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) What are the advantages of Peritoneal dialysis? The advantages of peritoneal dialysis are

Cost-effective

Can be performed at home or at work

Protects residual kidney functions

Involves advanced techniques, exchange systems or new generation of dialysis solutions

Increases quality of life compared with hemodialysis What are the complications of peritoneal dialysis? The complications of peritoneal dialysis includes

Infection or bleeding in the abdominal area

Elevated blood sugar levels

Blockage of the catheter

Hernia References:

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Zytoprotec's Novel Dialysis Fluid - (http://www.checkorphan.org/news/fda-grants-orphan-drug-designation-to-zytoprotecs-novel-dialysis-fluid) Peritoneal Dialysis - (https:www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/kidney-disease/kidney-failure/peritoneal-dialysis) Clinical advantages of peritoneal dialysis - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19270233)

