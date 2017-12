Novel Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Fluid Benefits Chronic Kidney Failure Patients

‘Patients who undergo peritoneal dialysis are under the possibility of developing a risk of peritoneal membrane failure and peritonitis. These effects are greatly decreased by using alanyl-glutamine in peritoneal dialysis fluid which extends quality of life.’

What is Peritoneal Dialysis?

Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD)

Automated peritoneal dialysis (APD)

What are the advantages of Peritoneal dialysis?

Cost-effective

Can be performed at home or at work

Protects residual kidney functions

Involves advanced techniques, exchange systems or new generation of dialysis solutions

Increases quality of life compared with hemodialysis

What are the complications of peritoneal dialysis?

Infection or bleeding in the abdominal area

Elevated blood sugar levels

Blockage of the catheter

Hernia

Zytoprotec, a biopharmaceutical company in Austria discovered the beneficial effects of alanyl- glutamine with the aim to improve the treatment outcomes in patients who are suffering from end-stage kidney disease. The novel peritoneal dialysis fluid that contains alanyl-glutamine has successfully completed a randomized, double-blinded phase II clinical trial. It is currently ready to undergo its crucial phase III clinical trial in nearly about 300 patients suffering from chronic kidney failure both in the United States and Europe.The United States FDA has granted an orphan drug designation for the new dialysis fluid that contains alanyl-glutamine for treating patients with the end-stage renal disease. This approval will help patients who undergo peritoneal dialysis to stay healthy for longer by avoiding the damage of abdominal tissues. This therapy is considered to be a breakthrough in the treatment of chronic kidney failure which will reduce a huge burden on patients as well as the healthcare system.Peritoneal dialysis is one of the dialysis procedure intended for patients suffering from kidney failure. It involves the introduction of a specific fluid into the lining of the abdomen or peritoneum to filter the blood inside the body. This procedure is employed to correct the electrolyte imbalance and to remove excess fluid and toxins in patients with kidney failure.The dialysis solution used in peritoneal dialysis is on WHO's list of essential medicines and considered to be one of the safe and effective medicines needed in a healthcare system. The solution is normally made up of dextrose or icodextrin bicarbonates, minerals, and isotonic solution of sodium chloride.There are two types of peritoneal dialysis which areThe advantages of peritoneal dialysis areThe complications of peritoneal dialysis includesSource: Medindia