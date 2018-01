Novel Compound For Screening, Imaging And Treating Alzheimer’s Disease

Cyanine Compounds as Screening Agent

The proteins beta amyloid peptide, tau, and p-tau, in human's cerebrospinal fluid have been linked to Alzheimer's disease

The proprietary cyanine compounds have been shown to accurately quantify these proteins when applied on a nanodetection screening test described below

The screening test can be done on body fluids such as saliva, serum, and urine taking only very small amounts (few microliters). Normally, the protein is measured in the cerebrospinal fluid which is obtained by inserting a needle into the spinal cord, which is more risky.

It is accurate, rapid, low cost and ultrasensitive in nature compared to existing tests

‘Cyanine compounds shown to accurately detect Alzheimer’s disease associated protein in body fluids, can be used as imaging agent to monitor disease progression and may also have possible therapeutic properties’

Cyanine Compounds as Imaging Agents

Cyanine Compounds as Potential Treatment Option

Yinhui Li, Di Xu, Anyang Sun, et al. Fluoro-substituted cyanine for reliable in vivo labelling of amyloid-β oligomers and neuroprotection against amyloid-β induced toxicity.Chemical Science DOI:10.1039/C7SC03974C

The research team was headed jointly by Professor Ricky Wong Man-shing and Associate Professor Dr Li Hung-wing with faculty from the Department of Chemistry of HKBU.Cyanine occurs in nature in blueberries, and the cyanine compounds employed by the team have been particularly suitable to detect amyloid.The Alzheimer's protein (antigen) present in the body fluids will react with the corresponding antibody incorporated on the surface of magnetic nanoparticles. To this mixture the cyanine compound is added. If the protein is present, there will be enhancement of fluorescent signal which can be quantified on an ultraviolet imaging system.Says Dr Li, "This newly developed assay will be particularly useful as adiagnostic and prognostic tool for Alzheimer's disease . It can also serve as afor the disease. This scientific detection assay has a high potential to serve as a practical diagnosis tool."However, Li adds that the amounts of the protein in serum, urine and saliva is much lower than CSF, making detection more difficult.The findings of the study titled "Ultra-sensitive detection of protein biomarkers for diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease" has appeared in the internationally respected academic journalInterestingly, in yet another study, the team found one type ofThis unique property of cyanine compound can bein the patient andand progression.It is thesein the form of fibrils and senile plaques that areof disease, making it all the more important to be able to detect them accurately than any other form of beta amyloid.The cyanine compound has in fact beentransgenic mice models where the disease-like pathology has just started to evolve.It has also been shown that this newly created compound can cross the blood brain barrier, and isand thus has a neuroprotective effect. In addition the compound displays low toxicity and its properties therefore show promise as a treatment option in Alzheimer's disease that need to be further studied.In fact the study team is currently looking at the neuroprotective effects of this compound on cognitive improvement in mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.Should future studies planned establish the efficacy of cyanine compounds in detecting, imaging and treatment of Alzheimer's disease, it is indeed good news for patients and their families and doctors treating the disease.Source: Medindia