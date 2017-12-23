New Treatment Option for X-linked Hypophosphatemia

Burosumab is a monoclonal antibody that acts against the fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23)

It has been granted conditional approval for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia in the European Union

Further studies are required before its use can be established for the condition

Burosumab can now be used in the European Union in children over 1 year of age and in adolescents with growing skeletons and with radiological evidence of the presence of the condition. Currently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also reviewing the drug for its use in the rare condition.