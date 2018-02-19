New Stem Cell-Based Treatment Accelerates Brain Tissue Healing In Stroke

Highlights
:
- New stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles (exosomes) found to
improve healing and be effective in reducing stroke-induced damage to
brain tissue
- Stroke (impaired blood flow) induced brain damage is estimated to
be the second leading cause of death globally and the third leading cause
of disability.
Neural
stem cell generated extracellular fluid-filled vesicles (EV) shown to be effective in delivery of multiple doses of treatment to
target tissues as well as storing and releasing medication
as needed,
according to the findings of a recent research conducted by a team of
scientists at the University
of Georgia's (UGA) Regenerative Bioscience Center and ArunA Biomedical,
a
UGA start-up company. The findings of their study appear in the journal Translational Stroke Research
.
Initial Testing of EV Therapy In Rodent Models Of
Stroke
The study team led by UGA professor
Steven Stice and Nasrul Hoda of Augusta University created a treatment called AB126
composed of extracellular
vesicles derived from human nerve stem cells.
Following the administration of AB126 in
preclinical age-matched rodent stroke models, MRI
(magnetic resonance
imaging) scans were done to measure the degree of brain damage. The findings in
treated mice were as follows
- Nearly 35 percent decrease in the
size of brain injury
- 50 percent decrease in brain tissue
loss - higher than previous studies that tested EV therapy for stroke
Other
than rodents, similar findings were
reported by Franklin West, associate professor of animal and dairy science, and
his team using a porcine model
of stroke - the first and only one of its
kind in the U.S.
‘Extracellular vesicles overcome the limitations of cell-based therapies to deliver treatment to target tissues
’
"This is truly exciting evidence
because exosomes provide a stealth-like characteristic, invisible even to the
body's own defenses," said Stice, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent
Scholar, and D.W. Brooks Distinguished Professor in the College of Agricultural
and Environmental Sciences. "When packaged with therapeutics, these treatments
can actually change cell progression and improve functional recovery."
Adds
Stice, "Until now, we had very little evidence
specific to neural exosome treatment and the ability to improve motor
function," said Stice. "Just days after stroke, we saw better mobility,
improved balance, and measurable behavioral benefits in treated animal
models."
About
Extracellular Vesicles Extracellular
vesicles
or exosomes are cell-derived
vesicles found in almost all eukaryotic fluids, including blood, urine, and
culture medium of cell cultures. They can potentially be used as biomarkers as
well as in the treatment of disease.
Due to their minute size
(less than 100 nm) and unique properties exosomes offer
several distinct advantages as drug delivery options, overcoming the limitations of current stem cell-based therapies
and
crossing barriers
that cells cannot.
Limitations
of Stem Cell Therapies
Stem cell-based treatments are highly
popular in several diseases including stroke. However, stem cell therapy has
certain limitations such as
- Limited supply of stem cells in aged patients
- Decrease in tropism of stem cells
towards brain over time
- Limited nerve regenerative potential
especially in elderly patients and those with chronic illness
- Adverse effects such as tumor
formation, immune rejection, stem cells trapping in lungs and blood
vessels
Future
Plans Based on Current Study
- ArunA plans to manufacture AB126
exosomes at a scale to satisfy early clinical demand
- Plans to employ and expand this
platform for other preclinical studies such as epilepsy, spinal cord, and traumatic brain
injury later this year
- Development of technology to create
low cost, high-quality tools to revolutionize treatment of cancer, stroke,
heart disease and other diseases.
In conclusion, the development of EV based treatments
could mark a paradigm shift in treatments of several conditions although more
preclinical studies and clinical trials to assess safety and efficacy will be
necessary before approval for clinical use.
References:
- Adult Stem Cell Therapy for Stroke: Challenges and Progress - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5066440/)
- Exosome (vesicle) - (https:en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exosome_(vesicle)#Therapeutics_and_carriers_of_drugs)
Source: Medindia