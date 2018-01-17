New High Sensitivity Troponin Assay - A Potential Game Changer In Heart Attack Diagnosis

‘High sensitivity troponin provides quick and precise diagnosis of heart attack but there is a slight risk of over diagnosis and undue hospital admission’

New Troponin Assay - Caution Needed In Interpreting Results

With improved sensitivity of the new assay, extremely low levels of troponin can be detected. In fact, troponin levels may be detectable in healthy individuals as well since most persons have small amounts of circulating troponin.

as well since most persons have small amounts of circulating troponin. It is important to realize that elevations in troponin levels can be acute (eg heart attack) or chronic.

For instance, in someone with uncontrolled blood pressure for a long time, this could cause damage to the heart. If troponin levels are elevated in such a person, they might not require hospitalization but need regular monitoring. They need a good primary care physician to effectively control their blood pressure. Similarly, stress from an infection or injury to the brain can damage the heart as well.

About Troponins - In Brief

This delay may prove crucial in some patients as well as clog up waiting room space in the Emergency Department thus affecting the treatment of other acutely ill patients.and then repeat the test  depending on when a patient's symptoms started  before we can confidently say we don't see signs of a heart attack."Now, we," says Korley, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School.Thusand clinicians must be cautious as well as think quickly in interpreting troponin levels.According to Korley, the new troponin assay, not widely available clinically is not perfect. In fact, he has written aeditorial about its' benefits and drawbacks. A higher degree of accuracy, he notes, also could lead to over-diagnosis and unnecessary hospitalization. Nevertheless, "it is a big deal, and it is going to be paradigm-shifting." says Korley.Troponins are a family of proteins (troponin C, T and I) found in heart (cardiac) muscle fibers that are necessary for muscle contraction. Troponin tests measure the level of cardiac-specific troponin in the blood to help detect heart injury.They are done to confirm or rule out a heart attack; either troponin T or troponin I may be measured. Although there are other biomarkers (CK-MB, myoglobin) that detect heart injury, troponin is preferred since it is specific to heart and remains elevated for longer periods.Source: Medindia