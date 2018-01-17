New High Sensitivity Troponin Assay - A Potential Game Changer In Heart Attack Diagnosis

Highlights
:
New high sensitivity troponin assay can
diagnose heart attacks accurately in the first six hours of symptom onset and
could prove to be paradigm shifting in acute coronary care
- New high sensitivity troponin assay can accurately measure elevated
troponin levels in less than six hours of onset of symptoms
- Faster (earlier) and accurate diagnosis of heart attack is
extremely critical and can be life-saving
- Existing assays less accurate in the initial hours of heart attack,
a crucial period.
according to Frederick Korley, MD,PhD, an assistant professor of emergency
medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School.
Superiority
of the New High Sensitivity Troponin Assay
The new high sensitivity troponin assay
could be a game changer in the diagnosis and treatment of heart attacks
and be a boon to emergency care
physicians, not to mention the patients and their families.
- The new test can measure ten times lower levels of troponin and is able to
diagnose a heart
attack accurately much earlier than current tests.
- The new test can accurately measure
troponin levels in the blood soon
after symptom onset and in less than six hours.
- If the assay was to be repeated in
the same sample the values remain constant, unlike older assays where there is a huge
degree of analytical variation. The values are thus much more reliable.
- With current tests, the first
measurement diagnoses heart attacks accurately in about 70 percent of cases. It may miss
persons having a small heart attack; the new assay picks up 82 percent
of cases accurately, a significant difference.
- Troponin assays may one day become useful in preventing cardiac
disease. A recent study in JAMA Cardiology has found that asymptomatic
persons with higher levels of troponin are at an increased risk of heart
attack and would benefit from close monitoring and repeat testing at regular
intervals. A sudden spike may
indicate something more serious.
Currently available tests are less reliable in the early hours
of
symptoms and a second repeat blood
test
after about three hours
or so may be necessary to accurately confirm the diagnosis.
A negative first test in symptomatic patients
does not rule out heart attack
.
New High Sensitivity Troponin Assay - A Potential Game Changer In Heart Attack Diagnosis
This delay may prove crucial in some
patients as well as clog up waiting room space in the Emergency Department thus affecting the treatment of other acutely ill
patients.
‘High sensitivity troponin provides quick and precise diagnosis of heart attack but there is a slight risk of over diagnosis and undue hospital admission’
If
it's positive, you're done; it's easy. But if it's negative, we have to wait
anywhere between three to six hours
and then repeat the
test depending on when a patient's symptoms started before we can
confidently say we don't see signs of a heart attack.
"Now, we can give you that answer in
a shorter time span
," says Korley, an assistant professor of emergency
medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School.
New
Troponin Assay - Caution Needed In Interpreting Results
- With improved sensitivity of the new
assay, extremely low levels of troponin can be detected. In fact,
troponin levels
may be detectable in healthy individuals as well
since most persons have small amounts of circulating troponin.
- It is important to realize that
elevations in troponin levels can be acute
(eg heart attack) or chronic.
- For instance, in someone with uncontrolled blood pressure for a long time,
this could cause damage to the heart. If troponin levels are elevated in such a person, they might not
require hospitalization but need regular monitoring. They need a good
primary care physician to effectively control their blood pressure.
Similarly, stress from an infection or injury to the brain can damage the
heart as well.
Thus not
all elevated troponin levels may indicate a heart attack
and clinicians
must be cautious as well as think
quickly in interpreting troponin levels.
According to Korley, the new troponin
assay, not widely available clinically is not perfect. In fact, he has written a JAMA
Cardiology
editorial about its' benefits and drawbacks. A
higher degree of accuracy, he notes, also could lead to over-diagnosis and
unnecessary hospitalization. Nevertheless, "it is a big deal, and it is going
to be paradigm-shifting." says Korley.
About
Troponins - In Brief
Troponins are a family of proteins
(troponin C, T and I) found in heart (cardiac) muscle fibers that are
necessary for muscle contraction. Troponin tests measure the level of
cardiac-specific troponin in the blood to help detect
heart injury.
They are done to confirm or rule out a
heart attack; either troponin T or troponin I may be measured. Although there
are other biomarkers (CK-MB, myoglobin) that detect heart injury, troponin is
preferred since it is specific to heart and remains elevated for longer periods. References:
- New Blood Test for Diagnosing Heart Attacks: A 'Big Deal,' with Caveats - (http://www.newswise.com/articles/new-blood-test-for-diagnosing-heart-attacks%3A-a-%E2%80%98big-deal%2C%E2%80%99-with-caveats)
- New Blood Test for Diagnosing Heart Attacks: A 'Big Deal,' with Caveats - (https:labblog.uofmhealth.org/rounds/new-blood-test-for-diagnosing-heart-attacks-a-big-deal-caveats)
- Troponin - (https:labtestsonline.org/tests/troponin)
Source: Medindia