More Types of Diabetes in Its Classification - A Possibility in the Future?

‘A reclassification of the types of diabetes could pave the way for the personalized treatments of diabetes patients.’

The presence or absence of glutamate decarboxylase antibodies; these antibodies are present in patients with type 1 diabetes patients

The age of the individual at the time of diagnosis of diabetes

The body mass index (BMI)

The HbA1c measurement. A level of less than 6.0% is considered normal

The homoeostatic model assessment 2 estimates of β-cell function. The β-cells are the cells of the pancreas that secrete insulin

The presence or absence of insulin resistance based on the concentration of C-peptide

Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Current treatment strategies for diabetes are broad based - patients with type 1 diabetes are usually treated with insulin, while the treatment of type 2 diabetes is usually initiated with oral drugs, and insulin is administered when the patients no longer respond to the oral drugs. This approach is not tailored to preventing possible complications of diabetes. Thus, while some individuals respond well to treatment, others progress to complications despite proper glucose control with the treatment.The scientists analyzed information from three large diabetes registries and recorded the following variables:Based on the evaluation of the data, the scientists found that they could group the individuals in five clusters. These include three severe and two mild forms of the disease:. The individuals were insulin deficient, tested positive for GAD antibodies, had poor metabolic control, and were young and lean with a relatively low BMI. Cluster 1 corresponds to the current type 1 diabetes and latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA).; GADA antibodies were absent in these individuals. This group was at the highest risk of diabetic retinopathy, a form of eye damage caused by diabetes that can result in blindness., which indicated poor diabetes control. Patients in these clusters were also more likely to suffer from ketoacidosis at the time of diagnosis of the diabetes. Ketoacidosis is a life-threatening complication of diabetes that results in high blood ketone levels. It has to be treated on an emergency basis.. They had a high body mass index, and were at the highest risk for diabetic kidney disease.consisted of younger and obese individuals who were not insulin resistant.included individuals with diabetes that appeared at an older age and was associated with modest metabolic alterations.There were several limitations to the study, and the classification mentioned above cannot be taken as a final say to modify the treatment of diabetes. Yet, the study has some important take-home messages.The variety of medications available for the treatment of diabetes has increased in the past few years. An appropriate use of these medications in different populations of diabetes patients could result in better outcomes and reduced complications. Diabetes is a condition where the blood levels of glucose rise and remain above the normal. Persistent high blood glucose levels are associated with several complications. Type 1 diabetes is a form of diabetes where the pancreas fail to produce adequate insulin due to an immunological disorder; the patients develop antibodies against the pancreatic cells that secrete insulin. The condition often affects younger individuals, and is therefore referred to juvenile onset diabetes. The affected individuals are usually lean and require life-long treatment with insulin. Type 2 diabetes usually affects adults, who can be treated with oral medications, until they progress to a point where they require insulin. It occurs due to reduced sensitivity of tissues to insulin. The affected individuals often tend to be overweight. Other lesser forms of diabetes include latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA), maturity-onset diabetes in the young (MODY), and secondary diabetes.Source: Medindia