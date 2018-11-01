Metformin Appears To Be Safe And Effective In Stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease

The antidiabetes drug
metformin was previously not recommended for type 2 diabetes patients with
moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease
since it is excreted unchanged
by the kidneys, and can therefore accumulate in the body, subsequently
resulting in a dangerous complication called lactic acidosis.
‘Lower doses of metformin appear to be safe and effective in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease.’
Taking into
consideration that the risk of lactic acidosis is overstated, in 2016, the European Medicines Agency and
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA)
allowed the use of metformin in CKD stages 3A and 3B with glomerular filtration
rates in the ranges of 59-45 and 44-30 mL/min/1.73 m2, respectively
. The
approval, however, was not based on any clinical study, and prospective studies
evaluating the effects and safety of the drug in this population are not
available.
Scientists conducted
three sub-studies in an attempt to fill in the missing data:
In the first study, patients with CKD stages 1 to 5 were
administered increasing doses of metformin
, and the concentration of
metformin in the blood was evaluated in the week following an increase in the
dose. The scientists found that the likely appropriate doses were:
- 0.5 g in the morning and 1 g in the evening for CKD3A
patients
- 0.5 g in the morning and 0.5 g in the evening for CKD3B
patients
- 0.5 g in the morning for CKD4 patients
The second study validated the above doses for
moderate-to-severe CKD cases (stages 3 and 4) over a period of 4 months with
monthly monitoring of the blood metformin lactate, and HbA1c concentrations
.
The HbA1c concentration indicates the control of blood glucose levels over the
previous few weeks. The scientists found that:
- The
metformin concentrations were stable
and did not exceed the generally accepted safe upper limit of 5.0 mg/L
- High
lactate levels of more than 5 mmol/L (which qualifies for true
hyperlactatemia) were not noted,
except in one patient with a heart
attack. (The high lactate levels in the patient could be due to
the heart attack). Some patients did record a lactate level of 2.5 mmol/L,
which is above the usual normal levels
- The HbA1c
levels did not change towards the end of the treatment, which indicates the lower than usual dose was
effective in these patients
In the third study, the
way the body processed the medication (in terms of the amount of drug absorbed
from the gut, the distribution in the body, the blood levels of the free drug,
and the excretion of the drug) were determined following the administration of
a single dose of metformin in steady-state CKD3A, 3B, and 4. No significant differences in these
parameters were noted among the patients from different groups
.
The
scientists thus concluded that with dosage adjustments, metformin can be a good option in terms of
efficacy as well as safety in patients with moderate-to-severe CKD. The regular
monitoring of blood metformin levels is not needed, which is in itself a costly
procedure and not easily available
. Further studies in larger number of
patients and for a longer duration, along with measurement of blood bicarbonate
levels to assess the acid-base status, and comparison of the lactate levels
with patients with a lesser severe form of CKD will be able to throw more light
on the benefits of metformin in these patients, especially in those with CKD4,
for which metformin has yet to receive approval.
The scientists suggest
that if metformin is used for CKD3, the eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration
rate) for kidney function should be assessed every 6 months. The medication
should be stopped in the presence of acute kidney injury. Monitoring of the
lactate levels is advised in fragile patients, especially in the presence of an
additional illness. Metformin should be stopped if two consecutive lactate
readings are more than 2.5 mmol/L or a single reading is more than 5 mmol/L.
About Metformin
Metformin
is a drug commonly used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
It
normalizes blood glucose levels by improving the sensitivity of tissues to
insulin, in addition to reducing the glucose production by the liver and its
absorption from the intestine. The treatment with metformin is usually begun at
a dose of 500 mg twice a day or 850 mg once a day, which is later increased as
per the patient's requirement to a maximum of 2550 mg in adults. While many old
treatments fade in the background when new ones are discovered, metformin has
withstood the test of time, and is still among the frontline drugs used for the
treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Reference:
- Lalau J et al. Metformin Treatment in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease Stages 3A, 3B, or 4. Diabetes Care 2018. https:doi.org/10.2337/dc17-2231
