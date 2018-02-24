Melanoma Treatment - New Investigational Drug Shows Promise in Early Phase I Clinical Trials

Novel investigational drug dubbed MK-8353 has been developed to block signals such as ERK (Extracellular Signal-Regulated Kinase) pathway, shown to aid cancer cell growth in resistant melanoma

Advanced melanoma is aggressive skin cancer and resistance to current therapies makes treatment challenging

New investigational compoundshows promise in the treatment of advanced melanoma in early phase clinical trials, according to a group of scientists at University of North Carolina (UNC) Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and other institutions. The findings of the current study undertaken by UNC Lineberger's Stergios Moschos, MD, and his colleagues appear in the journal