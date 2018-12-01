medindia
Mediterranean Diet may Protect Against Prostate Cancer
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Mediterranean Diet may Protect Against Prostate Cancer

Written by Shirley Johanna
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 12, 2018 at 6:55 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Mediterranean diet may lower the risk of aggressive prostate cancer, finds a new study
  • High adherence to Mediterranean diet was significantly associated with lower risk of prostate cancer than Prudent or Western diet
  • Mediterranean diet includes fish, legumes, fruits, vegetables and olive oil
Men who followed a Mediterranean diet were at a lower risk of aggressive prostate cancer than those who followed other forms of diet like Prudent or Western diets. Mediterranean diet is rich in fish, fruits, vegetables, boiled potatoes, legumes and olive oil.
Mediterranean Diet may Protect Against Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men with a high mortality rate. Studies have linked prostate cancer to environmental, occupational and dietary factors. Recent studies have investigated whether diet can lower the risk of cancer, but the results have been inconsistent.

Mediterranean Diet Lowers the Risk of Prostate Cancer

A research team studied the relationship between dietary patterns and the risk of prostate cancer as part of the MCC-Spain study, a Spanish case-control study. The study involved 733 patients with prostate cancer and 1,229 healthy men with a mean age of 66 years from Spanish regions. The research team collected anthropometric, epidemiologic and dietary data.

The team evaluated the adherence to three dietary patterns - Western, Prudent and Mediterranean, which characterize the dietary habits of the Spanish population.

The Western diet includes consumption of large amounts of high-fat dairy products, refined grains, processed meat, high-calorie beverage, fast food, sweets and sauces.

The Prudent diet includes consumption of low-fat dairy products, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and juices.

The Mediterranean diet consists of high consumption of fish, fruits, vegetables, boiled potatoes, legumes, and olive oil, and low consumption of juices.

The participant's diet was graded according to the degree of adherence to each diet from lower to higher. The findings showed that high adherence to Mediterranean diet appeared to be associated with a lower risk of aggressive prostate cancer. Prudent and Mediterranean diet showed different effects in low and high-grade tumors.

Prostate cancer risk was assessed using Gleason scores of tumor aggressiveness (<6 or >6) and clinical stage (cT1b to cT4). A Gleason score of <6 indicates a less aggressive tumor with good prognosis. Lower clinical stage (cT1-cT2a) indicates that prostate cancer that has not spread.

The findings indicated that for aggressive prostate cancer (Gleason >6 and stages cT2b to cT4), only high adherence to the Mediterranean diet showed a protective effect. Other dietary patterns such as Prudent and Western diet showed little or no correlation and did not achieve statistical significance.

Commenting on the findings, Adela Castelló, co-author of the study, said, "There is a striking contrast between the relevance of prostate cancer in terms of public health and the evidence regarding its primary prevention."

"If other studies confirm these results, the promotion of the Mediterranean dietary pattern might be an efficient way of reducing the risk of developing advanced prostate cancer, in addition to lowering the risk of other prevalent health problems in men such as cardiovascular disease. Dietary recommendations should take into account whole patterns instead of focusing on individual foods," said Castelló, Cancer and Environmental Epidemiology Unit, National Center for Epidemiology, Instituto de Salud Carlos III (Madrid).

The findings of the study are published in The Journal of Urology.

"This study adds important evidence to the scarce information regarding the association of diet with prostate cancer, and highlights the relevance of focusing on global dietary patterns," explained lead investigator Beatriz Perez-Gomez, PhD, Cancer and Environmental Epidemiology Unit, National Center for Epidemiology, Instituto de Salud Carlos III (Madrid).

"Our results show that a diet oriented towards the prevention of aggressive tumors in the prostate should probably include important elements of the Mediterranean diet such as fish, legumes, and olive oil, and suggest that a high intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains might not be enough."

Reference:
  1. Adela Castelló, Elena Boldo, Pilar Amiano, et all. "Mediterranean Dietary Pattern is Associated with Low Risk of Aggressive Prostate Cancer: MCC-Spain Study." The Journal of Urology, (2018); 199 (2): 430 DOI: 10.1016/j.juro.2017.08.087


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Plant-Based Compounds can Treat Prostate Cancer

Plant-Based Compounds can Treat Prostate Cancer

Compounds found in turmeric, and red grapes can inhibit the growth of prostate cancer. Combining two compounds were found to be effective in preventing cancer.

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it's too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as ...

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Mediterranean Diet Prostate Cancer Negative Calorie Diet Cancer and Homeopathy Bulimia Nervosa 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient''s T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 Facts on Anorexia

Facts on Anorexia

Anorexia Nervosa is an eating disorder, wherein a person becomes conscious about their body and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...