Maternal Immune Activation in Pregnancy Affects Fetal Nervous System Development

Activation of the maternal immune system, especially during the third trimester might affect the developing fetal brain, according to a team of scientists led by Bradley Peterson, MD, director of the Institute for the Developing Mind in the Department of Pediatrics at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The study appears in the