Lab Cultivated Human Eggs Give Fresh Impetus To Infertility Treatments

This study was conducted in collaboration
with the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, The Center for Human Reproduction in New
York and the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, with support from
the Medical Research Council. The findings of the study are published in Molecular
Human Reproduction.
Improvement From
Existing Technology of Growing Human Eggs In The Lab
- In earlier studies, scientists had
successfully grown mouse eggs to produce young mice
- Human eggs have been grown in the
lab earlier, but after recovering
them at a much later stage of development
The current study is the first time a human egg
has been developed
from its earliest stage to final maturity
in the laboratory in an artificial
culture medium.
‘Growing eggs from the earliest stage of development to final maturity stage in the lab offers wide scope to improve infertility treatments, regenerative medicine and future research.’
The research team collaborated to develop
suitable substances in which eggs could be grown - known as culture mediums
that can support egg growth and development at every stage. The work culminated
after involving nearly 30 years of research with ovarian tissue obtained from
women undergoing routine surgery for various reasons.
Scope of the Study
Findings of the study offer enormous scope for young women who become
infertile
following intensive cancer treatment regimens. If approved for
use in the clinical setting, immature eggs
could be recovered from the ovaries of these young women, stored and matured in
the lab
for future use, in particular for fertilization.
Conventionally, women who have cancer
could have a piece of their ovary removed before treatment, and reimplanted
later but there is a possible risk of reintroducing cancer
.
- The study gives a better
understanding and insight into the growth and development of eggs at
various phases, and this knowledge could help future research in this
field as well as in regenerative medicine
Professor Evelyn Telfer, of the School of
Biological Sciences, who led the research, said: "Being able to develop
human eggs in the lab fully could widen the scope of available fertility
treatments."
Plans for the Future
- Optimization of conditions used for
egg development and see how healthy they turn out
- Testing whether these lab grown eggs
can be successfully fertilized, subject to regulatory approval
In conclusion, the results of this study
offer new hope and possibility of better infertility treatments for several
young women keen to have a baby following cancer treatments.
How Eggs Develop Within
Ovary
Even at birth, the normal female ovary
(female gonad) contains about 1-2 million immature eggs. Over her lifetime
there is a continuous decline in the total number of eggs each month even
before menses occurs. By the time a girl enters puberty, only about 25% of her
total egg pool is left, approximately 300,000.
After puberty
every month under hormonal stimulation
several hundred immature eggs begin to develop, but only one dominant egg
reaches full maturity and is released during ovulation for fertilization
. The other eggs die. The loss of several
eggs each month contributes to the decline in the number of eggs until
menopause when most of the eggs become depleted.
Future fertility treatments could recover
the immature eggs from the woman's ovary and mature them in the lab in
artificial culture media for future use.References:
- Normal Ovarian Function - (https:www.mcancer.org/fertility-preservation/for-female-patients/normal-ovarian-function)
Source: Medindia