Lab Cultivated Human Eggs Give Fresh Impetus To Infertility Treatments

Improvement From Existing Technology of Growing Human Eggs In The Lab

In earlier studies, scientists had successfully grown mouse eggs to produce young mice

Human eggs have been grown in the lab earlier, but after recovering them at a much later stage of development

‘Growing eggs from the earliest stage of development to final maturity stage in the lab offers wide scope to improve infertility treatments, regenerative medicine and future research.’

Scope of the Study

The study gives a better understanding and insight into the growth and development of eggs at various phases, and this knowledge could help future research in this field as well as in regenerative medicine

Plans for the Future

Optimization of conditions used for egg development and see how healthy they turn out

Testing whether these lab grown eggs can be successfully fertilized, subject to regulatory approval

How Eggs Develop Within Ovary

This study was conducted in collaboration with the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, The Center for Human Reproduction in New York and the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, with support from the Medical Research Council. The findings of the study are published inThe current study is thehas beenfrom itsin the laboratory in an artificial culture medium.The research team collaborated to develop suitable substances in which eggs could be grown - known as culture mediums that can support egg growth and development at every stage. The work culminated after involving nearly 30 years of research with ovarian tissue obtained from women undergoing routine surgery for various reasons.Findings of the study offerfollowing intensive cancer treatment regimens. If approved for use in the clinical setting, immaturefor future use, in particular for fertilization.Conventionally, women who have cancer could have a piece of their ovary removed before treatment, and reimplanted later but there is a possible risk of reintroducing cancer Professor Evelyn Telfer, of the School of Biological Sciences, who led the research, said: "Being able to develop human eggs in the lab fully could widen the scope of available fertility treatments."In conclusion, the results of this study offer new hope and possibility of better infertility treatments for several young women keen to have a baby following cancer treatments.Even at birth, the normal female ovary (female gonad) contains about 1-2 million immature eggs. Over her lifetime there is a continuous decline in the total number of eggs each month even before menses occurs. By the time a girl enters puberty, only about 25% of her total egg pool is left, approximately 300,000.After puberty every month under hormonal stimulation several hundred immature eggs begin to develop, but only one dominant egg reaches full maturity and is released during ovulation for fertilization . The other eggs die. The loss of several eggs each month contributes to the decline in the number of eggs until menopause when most of the eggs become depleted.Future fertility treatments could recover the immature eggs from the woman's ovary and mature them in the lab in artificial culture media for future use.Source: Medindia