Kidney Function Calculators Not Completely Accurate in the Indian Population

Creatinine

‘The glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may be overestimated when calculated using the current creatinine-based equations in the Indian population, given the limited muscle mass and the predominantly vegetarian diet in Indians as compared to the Americans.’

Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR)

Pilot study to assess the existing eGFR calculators in Indians

The creatinine-based eGFR calculations overestimated the GFR when compared to the mean mGFR

The cystatin C based calculation of eGFR, which does not depend on the muscle mass or protein content of the diet, was not significantly different from the mGFR

eGFR Estimation

S cr is serum creatinine in mg/dL,

is serum creatinine in mg/dL, κ is 0.7 for females and 0.9 for males,

α is -0.329 for females and -0.411 for males,

min indicates the minimum of S cr /κ or 1, and

/κ or 1, and max indicates the maximum of S cr /κ or 1.

- the rate at which the glomeruli which are the filtering units of the kidney remove nitrogenous waste products like urea and creatinine from the blood. These waste products are formed following the breakdown of protein in the body and can be toxic if they are retained in the body in large amounts.It is an important indicator of kidney (renal) function.Creatinine gets removed from the blood primarily through glomerular filtration but is also actively secreted by the kidney tubules in very small amounts such that creatinine clearance overestimates actual GFR by 10% to 20%. None of the creatinine is reabsorbed.. This process is, however, cumbersome and is not done in all centers.. It is calculated based on formulas that incorporate the creatinine clearance (CrCl, creatinine levels in the blood and urine) by the kidneys, the age, and sex of the individual.If there is kidney dysfunction and the filtration is deficient, creatinine blood levels rise and the CrCl rate will overestimate the GFR because the active secretion will account for a larger fraction of the total creatinine cleared. Drugs like cimetidine , and trimethoprim reduce creatinine tubular secretion and, therefore, increase the accuracy of the GFR estimate. Hence, in the absence of secretion, creatinine behaves like inulin.The Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration (CKD-EPI) equation is often preferred for the calculation. The formula has been developed using details from the North American Caucasian population with a correction later introduced for the Black population. To suit the Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Korean and Pakistani populations, correction factors have been applied or new equations have been developed. No such modification currently exists for the Indian community.In a pilot study, the scientists assessed the performance of the existing eGFR calculators based on creatinine or cystatin C clearance in 130 Indians, comprising of 63 healthy kidney donors and 67 suffering from chronic kidney disease. They compared the eGFR to the mGFR in individual patients. Around 50% of the individuals were vegetarians. The scientists found that:The difference between the creatinine-based eGFR calculation and the mGFR appears to be due to the low muscle mass in the Indian population as compared to the western society. The diet also seems to have contributed, since the majority of the Indian population is vegetarian, or eats meat only infrequently.The findings of the study have significant implications for healthy individuals being considered for kidney donation. If the creatinine-based equation is used, it will give a better estimation of the kidney function, which may not be as good.. Though the cystatin C test, which provides more accurate results, is a good alternative, a test that uses the measurement of creatinine has the advantage of being cheaper and more widely available.The scientists do admit some shortcomings of the study, which include a small number of subjects, who were mainly North Indian, and the absence of a formal measurement of the muscle mass, which could have provided valuable information.Two equations are commonly used to estimate the glomerular filtration rate in adults -. The Bedside Schwartz equation is used in individuals less than 18 years.GFR (mL/min/1.73 m) = 175 × (S× (Age)× (0.742 if female) × (1.212 if African American)Where Sis serum creatinine in mg/dL,Where:The CKD-EPI equation is more accurate for values > 60 mL/min/1.73 mthan is the MDRD Study equation. An eGFR of less than 60 mL/min/1.73 mindicates reduced kidney function, while a GFR of less than 15 mL/min/1.73 mindicates kidney failure.The equations are not recommended for use in patients with unstable creatinine concentrations, for example in acutely ill or hospitalized patients, or in those with extremes in muscle mass or diet, for instance, in bodybuilders or malnourished individuals.Source: Medindia