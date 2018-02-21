medindia
Is Your Cardiac Device at Risk for Hacking?
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Is Your Cardiac Device at Risk for Hacking?

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 21, 2018 at 5:22 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Medical devices including pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators could be at risk for hacking.
  • Hacking can lead to battery depletion and oversensing, which inhibits the implantable device to perform as required.
  • FDA has issued guidance to improve the cybersecurity of medical devices in both the pre-marketing and post-marketing stage.
Cardiovascular implantable electronic devices and other medical devices may be at risk for hacking. Taking into account this possibility, the American College of Cardiology's Electrophysiology Council examined the potential risk of hacking to patients and put forward measures to improve cybersecurity for medical devices. The study is published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Is Your Cardiac Device at Risk for Hacking?

While there are no actual clinical reports of hacking or malware attacks affecting cardiac devices, recent studies have indicated that there is a possibility. The increasing use of software in the design and functioning of medical devices has made it necessary to protect these devices from harmful interferences including hacking. In theory, hackers deactivate features, alter the programming, delay or interrupt communication systems in medical devices. The reasons for hacking may include political, financial, social or personal motives and the devices may be hacked locally or remotely.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued guidance to improve cybersecurity of medical devices in both the pre-marketing and post-marketing stage. Legislative proposals related to medical device security have also been advanced in the U.S. Congress.

How hacking may affect the performance of medical devices:

The hacking of a cardiac device for example can result in a number of possible clinical consequences.
  • In case of patients with pacemakers, oversensing and battery depletion may be the major concerns of hacking. Oversensing may inhibit pacing and could result in life-threatening shocks. Battery depletion could make the device unable to deliver therapies during life-threatening arrhythmias.
  • In the case of patients with implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), hackers may be able to interrupt wireless communications, inhibiting the value of tele-monitoring by not allowing the system to detect any clinically relevant event.
"At this time, there is no evidence that one can reprogram a cardiovascular implantable electronic device or change device settings in any form," said Dhanunjaya R. Lakkireddy MD, professor of medicine at the University of Kansas Hospital, a member of the Electrophysiology Council and the corresponding author of the paper Lakkireddy. "The likelihood of an individual hacker successfully affecting a cardiovascular implantable electronic device or being able to target a specific patient is very low. A more likely scenario is that of a malware or ransomware attack affecting a hospital network and inhibiting communication."

While the study team looks forward to reduce the risks of potential hacking of medical devices by tightening cybersecurity, they do not promote patients and physicians to stop the use of medical devices when required.

"Given the lack of evidence that hacking of cardiac devices is a relevant clinical problem, coupled with evidence of the benefits of remote monitoring, one should exercise caution in depriving a patient of the clear benefit of remote monitoring," Lakkireddy said.

Reference:
  1. Baranchuk A, et al. ACC panel: Hacking of cardiac devices possible but unlikely. Journal of the American College of Cardiology (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2018.01.023
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.

Virtual Model to Study Cardiac Arrhythmias Being Developed

Virtual Model to Study Cardiac Arrhythmias Being Developed

A virtual model to study cardiac arrhythmias is being developed based on experimental studies and a mathematical model.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

An Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator is an implantable cardiac device which defibrillates the heart in case of life-threatening arrhythmias.

Quiz on Healthy Heart

Quiz on Healthy Heart

Heart disease is a major killer world wide in spite of major strides in the medical field in terms of research, diagnosis, treatment and pharmacology. HIV/AIDS and Alzheimer's disease are vying for popular attention these days and people tend to ...

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Statins Cardiomyopathy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal hernia surgery is a procedure to repair a weak spot or defect in the lower wall of the ...

 Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...