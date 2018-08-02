International Workshop on Hemoglobinopathies and Hemophilia at Bangalore

Highlights:
An update on the status of blood and bleeding disorders in
India was presented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the
National Health Mission Workshop at an international workshop held on the 1st
and 2nd of February at Bangalore. The event drew nearly 200 doctors,
researchers, policymakers and government officials across India and SAARC
countries, including international doctors from Italy and Greece and the
respective presidents of the Thalassemia International Federation and World
Hemophilia
Federation. The goal of the
workshop was to discuss clinical updates on the prevention and management of
prevalent blood and bleeding disorders in Asia along with a discussion of
initiatives and policies taken by the central and state governments of India.
India is one of the few countries in South Asia
to have rolled out a specific hemoglobinopathies policy (May 2016) to serve as
operational guidelines to establish best practices in the care of thalassemia
and sickle cell anemia.
Thalassemia and sickle cell anemia programs are
jointly funded by the National Health Mission and Ministry of Health and Family
Welfare at the state level. People with thalassemia and sickle cell can avail
free blood transfusions, iron chelation medications and tertiary care in all
government hospitals and district medical centers in the state of Karnataka and
many states in India like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Delhi,
Chandigarh. The hemoglobinopathies guidelines include free antenatal and
prenatal testing for mothers-to-be and pregnant mothers.
India also has a robust hemophilia program with support from
the government. Patients with hemophilia can avail prophylactic factor
treatment in all government hospitals. Several hospitals and centers across
India offer comprehensive care for hemophilia with tertiary care, management,
physiotherapy and rehabilitation. Some of the apex centers include CMC,
Vellore; AIIMS and Ganga Ram hospitals at New Delhi; SGPI, Lucknow and PGI,
Chandigarh.
Thalassemia sickle cell anemia, and hemophilia are lifelong,
chronic disorders requiring treatment and care and the government's step of
providing free treatment and management has reduced the rate of morbidity among
patients and reduced the financial burden on families.
What
are Blood and Bleeding Disorders?
Blood disorders are diseases affecting the
production of normal red blood cells or hemoglobin in the body.
In blood
disorders, sufficient quantities of hemoglobin are not produced due to which children
and adults suffering from this condition will need lifelong blood transfusions
and other therapies. The most prevalent blood disorders globally are
thalassemia and sickle cell anemia.
The burden of Thalassemia is very high
in South Asia with India leading the way. There are nearly 100,000
transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients in India with 10,000 live births
each year. There are almost 40 million carriers of the disease in the country.
Bleeding disorders are conditions affecting
the normal clotting of blood.
This means the body does not produce the
required protein to stem bleeding and heal injuries. People with bleeding
disorders can also have spontaneous bleeds which can be life-threatening. Some
of the most prevalent bleeding disorders in India include hemophilia A (factor
VIII deficiency), hemophilia B (factor IX deficiency) and von Willebrand
disease.
Expert
clinical updates on hemoglobinopathies
The workshop included experts in
thalassemia and sickle cell anemia like Dr. Piga from Italy, Dr. Vip Viprakasit
from Thailand, Dr. Vikram Mathew from Vellore, Dr. Tulika Seth and Dr. NK Verma
from New Delhi. Some of the clinical updates shared by these experts include:
- While gene
therapy with lentivector has made significant progress, doctors like Dr.
Piga predict that gene editing will probably move faster in the pipeline
- Gene editing is
safer and less expensive. Clinical trials for gene editing to correct
thalassemia and sickle cell anemia will be beginning in 2018 with
CRISPR-CAS9
- Adult thalassemia
patients can look forward to gene therapeutics, while there has been good
progress in bone marrow transplant (BMT) for children. The ideal age is 7
and below with no iron overload and controlled ferritin, no hepatomegaly
or splenomegaly and no fibrosis in the liver with a 10/10 HLA (human
leukocyte antigen) matched sibling
- Newer drugs for
pediatric BMT conditioning for immunosuppression include treosulfan which
has already given better results than the previous agent busulfan
- Thalassemia patients can look forward to
newer pharmacologic agents like luspatercept that stall faulty
erythropoiesis. Luspatercept has to be given once in three weeks as an
intramuscular injection which promotes production of normal hemoglobin
- Dr. Tulika Seth
from Delhi presented interesting data on activin signaling and
transduction. Activin A is a hormone with a major role in fostering
hematopoietic pluripotent stem cell maturation and growth. Pharmacologic
agents like sotarecept are activin receptor ligand traps which can inhibit
downstream signaling of activin thereby promoting better production of
hemoglobin
- Fast-tracking
clinical trials are now an option in India, where we can have just one
phase III trial for safety, efficacy, and toxicity if the therapeutic has
already received FDA or EMA approval
- Dr Reeta Rasaily
presented ICMR initiative for national rare disease registries which
includes Thalassemia. Registries are required to document genotypes,
phenotypes and document the presence of co-morbidities in patients with
the objective of a better understanding of the disease
Expert
clinical updates on hemophilia
Updates on hemophilia were provided by experts in the field
like Dr. Kanjaksha Ghosh, Dr. Mahapatra, Dr. Alok Srivastava, Dr. AK Tripathi,
Dr. Shashi Apte, Dr. Pamela, Dr. Chandrakala and Dr. Bryan. Some of the updates
included:
- Evolving needs of
patients to access prophylactic factor replacement therapy aimed at
preventive episodes rather than seeking treatment after bleeding episodes
- Need for
comprehensive management in hemophilia which includes access to orthopedic
care for bleeding in the joints and access to physiotherapy and
rehabilitation centers
- The problem of
developing inhibitors which reduce the effectiveness of FVIII treatment is
common in hemophilia. Patients who receive regular prophylactic treatment
have a lesser chance of developing such inhibitors than those who receive
episodic replacement
- Various aspects
of the state hemophilia registry was discussed by Dr. Cecil Ross. Such
registries enable doctors and patients keep track of the number of
bleeding episodes and treatments received. The registry allows for
systematic tracking of patients' progress
- Dr. Bryan
informed the audience about the newer products in hemophilia care
including emicizumab which is very effective for those patients who have
developed inhibitors. Gene therapy for hemophilia A has proved to be
successful in trials and patients can look forward to a final curative
The workshop was successful in sharing
best practices among clinicians, researchers, and caregivers for the blood and
bleeding disorders. Patients who were present at the seminar were able to
resolve their doubts and avail expert advice. There were in-depth deliberations
on prevention of genetic disorders with genetic testing and prenatal testing
which give us hope of much-needed prevention methods around the horizon. Such workshops
benefit the clinician and patient community in upgrading their knowledge about
the disease.
