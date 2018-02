Indians are on The Brink of Cardiac Emergency

Recently, we lost prominent personalities like former Chief Minister of Tamilnadu J. Jayalalitha and late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to this fatal condition. However, awareness about what happens during a cardiac arrest or what to do when someone succumbs to it, has still not caught on in India. The steps that we take right after a cardiac arrest occurs, decides if the person will live or die.Sudden cardiac death can occur within minutes of a cardiac arrest, if it is not managed immediately.Survival depends on providing immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation or just giving chest compressions.A series of events follow quickly - blood supply from the heart to the brain and vital organs get reduced, there is a loss of heart function, breathing stops and the person becomes unconscious.According to statistics, more than eighty percent of cardiac arrests take place outside of a hospital - either at work, on the road or at home. Survival rate drops by seven percent with every minute of delay in not performing CPR. Hence, it is vital to provide effective CPR to improve chances of survival before medical help arrives. Learning the basics of CPR can help save lives at home and at public places.During our lifetime, our heart beats non-stop, pumping blood continuously. Even when we suffer a heart attack, the pumping of blood does not stop.A disruption in the flow of the electrical impulses through the heart causes arrhythmias. The heart ends up beating either slowly or fast or irregularly.When a person suffers from arrhythmia or palpitations of the heart for a prolonged time, they are at very high risk of cardiac arrest.In case of a cardiac arrest , the individual becomes unconscious without warning and collapses suddenly.The usual signs are -An even better way is to prevent a cardiac arrest by knowing the symptoms of an irregular heartbeat that could trigger it -Hence, when these symptoms occur, it is imperative to take the patient immediately to a cardiac specialist who will determine whether the arrhythmia is dangerous or not. With due medications (that keep risk factors at bay), increased physical activity, certain dietary changes, periodic monitoring of pulse, and managing stress a person can continue to live with a healthy heart.Source: Medindia