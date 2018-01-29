This will involve removing the body of a person (considered the donor) whose brain is dead and attaching this body to the head of another person (considered the recipient) whose brain is functional, but is paralyzed below the neck.

Head Transplantation – To Allow or Not to Allow

‘Replacing a paralyzed body of a person with otherwise good mental faculties with a functional body of a brain-dead person leads to questions involving feasibility and ethics.’

The human head transplant project, known formally as the "Human Head Anastomosis Venture" (HEAVEN)

The body of the recipient is cooled down to 15 degrees Celsius

The body of the recipient and the donor are severed at the same time using a nano-sharp razor

The body of the recipient is taken and attached to the donor's body after aligning it with a special dolly and chair

The spinal cord is joined using a special glue called polypropylene glycol, a compound used to fuse fatty cell membranes, and that can repair any tissue damage that occurs to the transected spinal cord

The patient is put in medically-induced coma for three weeks

During this period, the muscles and blood vessels are stitched together and given time to heal

Meanwhile, small electric shocks are delivered to stimulate the spinal cord and to strengthen the connection between the head and the new body

Hopefully, when the patient is brought out of coma, he/she will be able to move, feel their face, and even speak with the same voice!

Risks and uncertainties of the transplant procedure

Is it possible to reconnect the spinal cord of one person to another? Will such a procedure be anatomically and physiologically successful?

There is a procedure called the GEMINI Spinal Fusion that has had success in restoring motor activity in mice. But apart from motor functions, the body also needs to restore sensory and autonomic functions, and this point is yet to be seen. Immunosuppressants have to be used after any organ transplant operation, to prevent the body from rejecting the new organ. The head constitutes only 8% of the whole body weight, and hence there are high chances of the head being rejected by the body. To prevent this, the procedure has to involve a strategy that is already being used in face and limb transplants. This involves transferring myeloid cells from the recipient to the donor's bone marrow and allowing chimerization to obviate the rejection process. The recipient would need psychological screening and support after such an operation, as it would be difficult for the recipient's mind to accept a foreign body as his own. In fact, some critics warn that the dissonance between the mind and body could be of such a magnitude that insanity and death are possibilities. There is an entire "second brain" present as the enteral nervous system in the gut which is responsible for churning out around 30 neurotransmitters or brain hormones including 95% of serotonin, the primary mood hormone that can control emotions. There are some options to overcome this issue; one is to do a stool transplant from the donor to the recipient and the second is to use hypnosis and Immersive Virtual Reality (IVR). Since the head only constitutes 8% of the whole body weight, there will be ethical questions about who the final body will represent. Answers to several questions will be inconclusive. For example, how will a left-handed brain be compatible with a right-handed body, and if the head belongs to one person and the fingerprints belong to another what will be the identity of the new person. Finally, the whole procedure costs around 10 million dollars. Is it fair to donate an entire body to one person, just because he is financially able? Or should the person donate different organs to different people so that many may be benefitted?

His earlier attempts to perform the head transplant operation in Italy were opposed by an international church and later by the medical community in Italy. This forced him to find avenues elsewhere. Ren has a lot of experience in performing head transplant surgeries in mice.So far, the one trial run has been performed involving two cadaver patients in November 2017. The second one yet to take place will involve two brain-dead persons. The volunteer for the much-awaited actual procedure is aThe disease causes the motor nerve cells that are responsible for sending signals from the central nervous system to the muscles to deteriorate; in Valery's case he has paralysis of all four limbs. The disease cannot be treated.Five questions that have risen against the whole process of head transplantation areHence the question, should a head transplant procedure be legally allowed? Even with all the risks involved, Spiridonov is still willing to go through the process and feels it would be worth the risk. Canavero is still optimistic about the outcome."Meanwhile, Arthur L. Caplan, head of the division of medical ethics at the New York University School of Medicine has questioned the authenticity of the whole operation in his article in the Chicago Tribune.Is a head transplant operation indeed going to take place? If Canavero's team does perform the operation, what will be the possible outcome of such a procedure? We have to wait and watch."Source: Medindia