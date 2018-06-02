The study is published inOnly boys are affected with DMD while girls can be asymptomatic carriers. The disease is caused by over 3000 different mutations in the dystrophin gene.It maintains the integrity of the plasma membrane, acts as a shock absorber and prevents our muscles from breaking down as a result of wear and tear.The dystrophin gene is the largest gene in our body that can be roughly divided into three sections, the head, body, and tail. Mutations in the body are called internal mutations and can result in a partially functional protein. In this case, the

Gene Editing Tool Crispr-Cas9 Corrects Mutations In Muscular Dystrophy Patients

‘Myoediting technique can eliminate Duchenne muscular dystrophy causing mutations and restore the production of normal dystrophin protein.’

However, if the mutations are in the head or tail exons, also called the "essential" regions of the gene, dystrophin is not produced and results in the severe and moreWithout dystrophin, the patient's muscle cells become leaky and eventually die. This causes degeneration of muscle tissue gradually spreading throughout the body. When the heart muscles degenerate, the condition is fatal.Mutations usually cluster themselves together in regions known as "hotspots." The presence of 3000 odd mutations in DMD patients was making it difficult to use the CRISPR tool in DMD. To overcome this problem, a novel technique called "myoediting" was used along with CRISPR-Cas9 technology that can edit or repair entire clusters of mutations. It removes mutated sections of the dystrophin gene that cause DMD and restores normal function to cells with DMD mutations.The researchers took cells from DMD patients and converted them to stem cells.Thus when the cells made protein from the genes that underwent myoediting, the hotspots were 'skipped-over;' specifically, twelve mutation hotspots of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) were corrected to produce functional dystrophin protein. In the study, a tiny bit of heart muscle tissue was then grown, and the resultant tissue could beat and remained healthy.While this approach cannot correct all DMD mutations, it may be a. Based on the type of mutation present myoediting can either correct the gene to produce a perfect dystrophin protein or a partially functional protein. If several internal exons are skipped, there is some abnormality in the dystrophin protein, and that would resemble Beckers muscular dystrophy. But, this too, is a significant relief for those with DMD. In case of insertions and duplications in the DMD gene, these can be perfectly corrected to restore a fully functional dystrophin protein.Source: Medindia