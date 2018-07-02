Future Antibiotics Could be Obtained from Ants

‘Antimicrobial agents found in exoskeletons of certain ant species could be used as antibiotics to help fight human diseases.’

Study limitations

While it is widespread belief that most ant species carry at least one type of antimicrobial, this study shows that only sixty percent of the ant species tested had antimicrobial properties. The other forty percent did not produce antimicrobials."We thought every ant species would produce at least some type of antimicrobial," says Clint Penick, an assistant research professor at Arizona State University says. "Instead, it seems like many species have found alternative ways to prevent infection that does not rely on antimicrobial chemicals."The study suggests that instead of looking for antibiotics in all species of ants, it is better to refine the search for species that hold promise.The study only takes into account 20 ant species when there are over 12,000 different species in the world. Moreover, the antimicrobial activity was tested for only a particular bacteria. It is highly possible that the ant species that did not produce any antimicrobial agents against the bacteria used in the study produce antimicrobials against other bacterial strains."Next steps include testing ant species against other bacteria; determining what substances are producing the antibiotic effects - and whether ants produce them or obtain them elsewhere; and exploring what alternative strategies ants use to defend against bacterial pathogens," Smith says.Source: Medindia