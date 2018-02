Studying twenty different ant species, researchers discovered that only sixty percent of them produce antibiotics contrary to the popular belief that all ants are capable of producing at least one type of antimicrobial. Like humans, ants also use antibiotics to fight invading bacteria. The current study revealed certain antibiotic-producing ant species that can be useful treatment sources to help fight human diseases.The study conducted by North Carolina State University scientists tested the antimicrobial properties of twenty different ant species.If bacteria in the slurry that contained the ant solution grew less than the control, it meant that there was some antimicrobial property in that slurry that prevented bacterial growth. That would mean that the ant species in that slurry produced its antibiotic kill attacking bacteria."Finding a species that carries a powerful antimicrobial agent is good news for those interested in finding new antibiotic agents that can help humans," Adrian Smith, co-author of the paper says. "But the fact that so many ant species appear to have little or no chemical defense against microbial pathogens is also important."

Future Antibiotics Could be Obtained from Ants

‘Antimicrobial agents found in exoskeletons of certain ant species could be used as antibiotics to help fight human diseases.’

Study limitations

While it is widespread belief that most ant species carry at least one type of antimicrobial, this study shows that only sixty percent of the ant species tested had antimicrobial properties. The other forty percent did not produce antimicrobials."We thought every ant species would produce at least some type of antimicrobial," says Clint Penick, an assistant research professor at Arizona State University says. "Instead, it seems like many species have found alternative ways to prevent infection that does not rely on antimicrobial chemicals."The study suggests that instead of looking for antibiotics in all species of ants, it is better to refine the search for species that hold promise.The study only takes into account 20 ant species when there are over 12,000 different species in the world. Moreover, the antimicrobial activity was tested for only a particular bacteria. It is highly possible that the ant species that did not produce any antimicrobial agents against the bacteria used in the study produce antimicrobials against other bacterial strains."Next steps include testing ant species against other bacteria; determining what substances are producing the antibiotic effects - and whether ants produce them or obtain them elsewhere; and exploring what alternative strategies ants use to defend against bacterial pathogens," Smith says.Source: Medindia