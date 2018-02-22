Four Viruses That Infect Fish Found To Produce Insulin-Like Peptides

The
scientists evaluated the gene sequences of viruses and found four viruses that
normally infect fish with insulin-like sequences in their genes
. These
viruses produced proteins that resemble insulin, called insulin-like peptides. The peptides were also found to be
functionally similar to insulin
. When the
peptides were tested on cells in the laboratory, they could attach themselves
to certain points on the cells called insulin receptors and insulin-like growth
factor-1 receptors and stimulate signaling pathways within the cell in a
similar way like insulin. When injected into mice, they reduced blood glucose
level.
‘Viruses that secrete insulin-like peptides could be involved in the development of certain metabolic diseases and cancers in humans.’
Though
the viruses do not directly
infect humans, there is possibility that they could pass on to humans on
consuming fish infected with the viruses and could affect human cells
. The
scientists found evidence of the presence of the viruses in the digestive tract
of humans. It is possible that the peptides could play a role in the
development of disease conditions like metabolic conditions, autoimmune diseases
and cancer.
The findings of the study have opened up
several new avenues for research. For example:
- The genetic
information of more viruses can be evaluated to find out whether they
produce similar peptides.
- Analysis of the
insulin-like peptides could help to develop new synthetic insulins with
better shelf-lives and better
pharmacokinetic properties.
- Peptides having
similar action can be evaluated to find out whether they could stimulate
an autoimmune reaction in type 1 diabetes, or protect against diabetes.
They could also be evaluated for their possible
protective or contributing role in the development of other metabolic
conditions like type 2 diabetes
and obesity.
- The insulin-like
hormones can be evaluated to find out whether they could stimulate the
growth of polyps or cancers in the digestive tract or can be absorbed from
the digestive tract and affect other cells of the body.
About
Insulin and Type 1 diabetes
Insulin is a hormone
that is secreted by the special cells of the pancreas, an organ located in the
abdomen. It binds to special sites on each cell of the body called insulin
receptors. The binding acts as a ticket for the gate of the cell to open so
that glucose from the blood can pass into the cell, and be subjected to various
chemical processes so that it can be utilized to produce energy, or stored for
future use. Reduced blood levels of insulin result in a condition called type 1
diabetes, characterized by high blood glucose levels.
