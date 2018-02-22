medindia
Four Viruses That Infect Fish Found To Produce Insulin-Like Peptides
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Four Viruses That Infect Fish Found To Produce Insulin-Like Peptides

Written by Dr. Simi Paknikar
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 22, 2018 at 5:37 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Four viruses that normally infect fish were found to produce insulin-like peptides
  • The peptides could attach to human cells and activate signaling pathways within the cells similar to insulin
  • Though these viruses do not directly infect humans, they could play a role in the development of certain metabolic diseases and cancers
Scientists associated with the Joslin diabetes center have discovered that four viruses produced insulin-like peptides, which lowered blood glucose levels in mice and could possibly play a role in the development of certain metabolic diseases and cancers in humans.
Four Viruses That Infect Fish Found To Produce Insulin-Like Peptides

The scientists evaluated the gene sequences of viruses and found four viruses that normally infect fish with insulin-like sequences in their genes. These viruses produced proteins that resemble insulin, called insulin-like peptides. The peptides were also found to be functionally similar to insulin. When the peptides were tested on cells in the laboratory, they could attach themselves to certain points on the cells called insulin receptors and insulin-like growth factor-1 receptors and stimulate signaling pathways within the cell in a similar way like insulin. When injected into mice, they reduced blood glucose level.

Though the viruses do not directly infect humans, there is possibility that they could pass on to humans on consuming fish infected with the viruses and could affect human cells. The scientists found evidence of the presence of the viruses in the digestive tract of humans. It is possible that the peptides could play a role in the development of disease conditions like metabolic conditions, autoimmune diseases and cancer.

The findings of the study have opened up several new avenues for research. For example:
  • The genetic information of more viruses can be evaluated to find out whether they produce similar peptides.
  • Analysis of the insulin-like peptides could help to develop new synthetic insulins with better shelf-lives and better pharmacokinetic properties.
  • Peptides having similar action can be evaluated to find out whether they could stimulate an autoimmune reaction in type 1 diabetes, or protect against diabetes. They could also be evaluated for their possible protective or contributing role in the development of other metabolic conditions like type 2 diabetes and obesity.
  • The insulin-like hormones can be evaluated to find out whether they could stimulate the growth of polyps or cancers in the digestive tract or can be absorbed from the digestive tract and affect other cells of the body.

About Insulin and Type 1 diabetes

Insulin is a hormone that is secreted by the special cells of the pancreas, an organ located in the abdomen. It binds to special sites on each cell of the body called insulin receptors. The binding acts as a ticket for the gate of the cell to open so that glucose from the blood can pass into the cell, and be subjected to various chemical processes so that it can be utilized to produce energy, or stored for future use. Reduced blood levels of insulin result in a condition called type 1 diabetes, characterized by high blood glucose levels.

Reference:
  1. Insulin Goes Viral - (http://www.joslin.org/news/virus-can-produce-insulin-like-hormones-active-on-human-cells.html)
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as 'self' and attacks it.

Insulin Hormone

Insulin Hormone

Insulin is a natural hormone that controls our blood sugar. Learn about types of insulin and devices for delivery including insulin syringes, pens and insulin pumps.

Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore

Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore

Warning signs of diabetes such as increased thirst, urinary frequency, prolonged infections, and delayed wound healing among others should not be ignored.

Fish Health Benefits

Fish Health Benefits

Fish is one of the staple food of coastal inhabitants. Nutrition in fish includes protein, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids. Fish is considered to be beneficial for heart and brain.

Fish: The Best and The Worst

Fish: The Best and The Worst

Some fish are contaminated with high levels of methyl mercury. Methyl mercury is a neurotoxin which affects the pregnant or lactating mother’s child’s brain.

Health Benefits of Tuna Fish

Health Benefits of Tuna Fish

Tuna, a low glycemic index (GI) food, is rich in selenium, niacin, Vitamin (B12, B6), protein. It prevents wrinkles, stroke and supports bone, heart.

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Fish Health Benefits Fish: The Best and The Worst Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods Health Benefits of Tuna Fish 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

A patient's struggle with Issacs' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare ...

 Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal hernia surgery is a procedure to repair a weak spot or defect in the lower wall of the ...

 Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...