The enzyme, extracted from deep sea dwellers is responsible for bioluminescence, giving these creatures their glow. Using this particular property of the enzyme,by allowing oncologists to visualize if the therapy was successful in killing the cancer cells. The study is published in the journalWhile cancer immunotherapies including chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cells are the most promising areas in cancer research, these are also the most difficult due to limited testing methods. Testing methods are critical to determine if the cancer therapy was successful in killing cancer cells.

Fluorescing Proteins From Deep Sea Creatures To Aid Cancer Immunotherapy

‘The Matador assay is so specific that it detects cell death even at a single cell level.’

Matador assay

Highly sensitive, specific and fast

Does not require expensive equipment

Detects cell death at a single cell level

Luciferase is highly thermostable

Luciferases retain their activity even after thawing and freezing

says co-author Preet M. Chaudhary, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at the Keck School.The hazards associated with the harmful effects of radioactivity and disposal of that radioactive waste prompt researchers to look for other safer alternatives for testing efficacy of cancer therapies.It is incorporated in such a manner that only healthy cells can retain the enzymeand gives an idea of how many cells are getting killed and where."In our hands, the Matador assay can detect cell death in as little as 30 minutes, which can ultimately translate to more expedient treatments for patients getting cellular immunotherapies such as CAR-T cells ," Chaudhary says."It could potentially play a role in screening other types of anticancer agents or even measuring environmental toxins."To validate the ability to detect cytotoxicity, more than 80 cell lines were created that stably expressed luciferase in the cytosol. The study did not come across any cell line in which the Matador assay did not work as expected.Source: Medindia