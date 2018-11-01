Fluorescing Proteins From Deep Sea Creatures To Aid Cancer Immunotherapy

Novel luciferase enzyme from marine dwellers allows to develop Matador assay which can track efficacy of cancer therapies.

The florescence producing luciferases are released by dead and dying cells and can be measured quantitatively.

The assay is highly sensitive, specific, rapid, and can be performed in a single step without the need for expensive equipment.

Testing cancer immunotherapies

The enzyme, extracted from deep sea dwellers is responsible for bioluminescence, giving these creatures their glow. Using this particular property of the enzyme,by allowing oncologists to visualize if the therapy was successful in killing the cancer cells. The study is published in the journalWhile cancer immunotherapies including chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cells are the most promising areas in cancer research, these are also the most difficult due to limited testing methods. Testing methods are critical to determine if the cancer therapy was successful in killing cancer cells.