, the GammaPod system has been under development for close to a decade. The prototype model was installed and recently tested at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC)."With this breast-specific treatment system, we will besuch as the heart and lungs," says GammaPod co-inventor William F. Regine, MD, FACR, FACRO, the Isadore & Fannie Schneider Foxman Endowed Chair and professor of radiation oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and chief of radiation oncology at the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC)., referred to stereotactic body radiation therapy (SRBT) is commonly used to treat brain cancer and cancers in other parts of the body, such as the lung, spine and liver. It is, and requires much lesser treatment sessions in comparison to standard radiation therapy. The GammaPod system allows this same technology to be used to treat early breast cancer.The machineof the device.The GammaPod system. The patient is treated lying stomach down with the breast immobilized by a patented vacuum-assisted cup, which is again locked into the treatment couch. During treatment session, the couch moves while radiation "paints" the tumor. Treatment sessions may last between five minutes to 40 minutes, depending on the plan.As part of getting FDA approval, 15 patients were treated with the GammaPod in a feasibility and safety study,starting in early 2016 and the study team at UMSOM submitted the results to the FDA.Selected patients received a single "boost" treatment with GammaPod to the site where their tumor had been earlier removed surgically, along with three weeks of traditional radiation treatments to the whole breast."The GammaPod has the potential to significantly shorten the treatment time to a few sessions or possibly even one treatment," says inventor Cedric X. Yu, DSc, a clinical professor of radiation oncology at UMSOM and chief executive officer of Xcision Medical Systems, LLC,which he founded in 2006. "We envision that one day we'll be able to neutralize a tumor with a high dose of focused radiation instead of removing it with a scalpel. This approach would spare patients the negative side effects of surgery and prolonged radiation treatments, significantly improving their quality of life."Following the results of the feasibility and safety study, Xcision Medical Systems, a Columbia, Md.-based company that manufactures the GammaPod, has sought permission from the FDA to begin marketing the GammaPod system to hospitals and other medical facilities this autumn.With vastly improved diagnosis and screening methods, many breast cancers are diagnosed early while it is confined to localized breast tissue plus/minus regional lymph nodes, before spread to distant sites. Currently, in early breast cancer lesions, the(conserving the breast) along with regional lymph nodes if involved. This will beas appropriate.In conclusion, the Gammapod system offers women with early breast cancer the option of precise radiation treatment to shrink and destroy the cancer and may even overcome the need for surgery in some patients at least.According to Dr. Regine, "We believe this novel radiotherapy system has the potential to change the paradigm for treating early stage tumors, negating the need for surgery for some patients,"Source: Medindia