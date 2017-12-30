medindia
FDA Approved YO Home Sperm Test To Find Male Fertility Status
FDA Approved YO Home Sperm Test To Find Male Fertility Status

Written by Vijayaganesh Kasinathan
December 30, 2017
Health In Focus
Highlights:
  • Yo home sperm test has been approved by US FDA and also claims CE mark, which is a legal requirement for marketing devices in Europe.
  • The test evaluates sperm motility and count precisely and displays the results on the smartphone screen very quickly.
  • Helps men to find their fertility status by performing the test at home without getting embarrassed in doctor's office.

How to Perform YO Home Sperm Test?

YO home sperm test was developed assess the sperm status in the comfort of his home. This is done by attaching the YO kit to the smartphone. The live videos of moving sperms can be seen on the smartphone display which is one of the major advantages over the other existing sperm tests.
FDA Approved YO Home Sperm Test To Find Male Fertility Status

The male fertility tests offered by YO home sperm test is very user-friendly as it is easy to assemble and use. The YO kit comes with a sample cup for collecting the sample and a testing slide. It also contains a special powder for testing which liquefies the sample, thereby making it easier to place the sample on the testing slide. A plastic pipette is also available with the kit which is used to place the sample on the mini-microscope. The mini microscope can be easily attached to the smartphone which is then ready for the testing process.

The special testing powder is added to the sample in the collection cup and to be mixed thoroughly. The mixture is allowed to set for a time-period of ten minutes. Then it is placed on the testing slide with the help of a plastic pipette provided with the kit. The slide is then inserted into the YO device and finally attached to the compatible smartphone for viewing the live videos.

The app in the smartphone analyzes the 30-second video of the sample and displays the results on the smartphone. The results can also be saved in the smartphone and can be discussed while visiting the physician later. The results are so reliable with an accuracy rate of 97 percent.

Male Infertility

Male infertility is considered to be a serious issue in future creating a major impact on world's population. It is found more in the developed countries because of the food habits and the lifestyle. Infertility can be addressed in a couple, when they do not conceive after one year of having normal sexual activity without using contraceptives.

It is estimated that the male partner is found to be the sole or contributing factor in approximately 40 % of infertility cases.

What are the Causes of Male Infertility?

  • Inflammation or abnormally developed testicles
  • Urinary tract infection
  • Swollen veins in the scrotum
  • Injury to the groin area
  • Pre-existing genetic disorder
  • Use of alcohol or tobacco
  • Stress
  • Chemicals found in soaps, sunscreen lotions or plastic
  • Hormone disorder
  • Wearing inappropriate underwear
  • Exposure to radiation or harmful chemicals
  • Some unknown causes
Instructions to follow before collecting semen specimen
  • It is always necessary to follow some instructions to obtain an accurate results. These instructions can be obtained from the healthcare provider.
  • It is advised not to ejaculate for 2 to 7 days before collecting semen.
  • Do not have any sexual activity before 72 hours of collecting the specimen.
  • The entire specimen must be collected in the sample container by masturbation.
  • The specimen can be analyzed by using YO home sperm test kit. If not the specimen can be transported to the laboratory in a tightly closed container by maintaining at room temperature.
  • Using condoms or lubricants are not advised as it may contaminate the specimen.
  • The sample must be taken to the laboratory within 30 minutes after the collection.
References:
  1. Department of Health & Human Services - (https:www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/pdf16/K161493.pdf)
  2. Yo In-Home Sperm Test Checks Basic Male Fertility Using Your Smartphone - (https:www.nyfertility.org/infertilty-blog/yo-home-sperm-test-checks-basic-male-fertility-using-smartphone)
  3. Semen Analysis Instructions - (http://www.pamf.org/fertility/forms/instructions/FC_SemenAnalysis.pdf)
  4. Male Infertility - (http://americanpregnancy.org/infertility/male-infertility/)
Source: Medindia

