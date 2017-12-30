FDA Approved YO Home Sperm Test To Find Male Fertility Status

Highlights:
- Yo home sperm test has been
approved by US FDA and also claims CE mark, which
is a legal requirement for marketing devices in Europe.
- The test evaluates sperm motility
and count precisely and displays the results on the smartphone screen very
quickly.
- Helps men to find their fertility
status by performing the test at home without getting embarrassed in
doctor's office.
How to Perform YO Home Sperm Test?
YO home sperm
test was developed assess the sperm status in
the comfort of his home. This is done by attaching the YO kit
to the smartphone. The live videos of moving sperms can be seen on the
smartphone display which is one of the major advantages over the other existing
sperm tests.
The male
fertility tests offered by YO home sperm test is very user-friendly as it is
easy to assemble and use. The YO kit comes with a sample cup for collecting the
sample and a testing slide. It also contains a special powder for testing which
liquefies the sample, thereby making it easier to place the sample on the testing slide. A plastic
pipette is also available with the kit which is used to place the sample on the
mini-microscope. The mini microscope can be easily attached to the smartphone
which is then ready for the testing process.
‘YO home sperm test is a test easily performed at home by using YO app that helps to view the quick live videos of the sperm by using a mini-microscope provided along with the kit attached to the smartphone.’
The special
testing powder is added to the sample in the collection cup and to be mixed
thoroughly. The mixture is allowed to set for a time-period of ten minutes.
Then it is placed on the testing slide with the help of a plastic pipette provided
with the kit. The slide is then inserted into the YO device and finally
attached to the compatible smartphone for viewing the live videos.
The app in the
smartphone analyzes the 30-second video of the sample and displays the results
on the smartphone. The results can also be saved in the smartphone and can be
discussed while visiting the physician later. The results are so reliable with
an accuracy rate of 97 percent.
Male Infertility
Male infertility
is considered to be a serious
issue in future creating a major impact on world's population. It is found more
in the developed countries because of the food habits and the lifestyle.
Infertility can be addressed in a couple, when they do
not conceive after one year of having normal sexual activity without using
contraceptives.
It is estimated
that the male partner is found to be the sole or
contributing factor in approximately 40 % of infertility cases.
What are the Causes of Male Infertility?
Instructions
to follow before collecting semen specimen
- Inflammation or abnormally
developed testicles
- Urinary tract infection
- Swollen veins in the scrotum
- Injury to the groin area
- Pre-existing genetic disorder
- Use of alcohol or tobacco
- Stress
- Chemicals found in soaps,
sunscreen lotions or plastic
- Hormone disorder
- Wearing inappropriate underwear
- Exposure to radiation or harmful
chemicals
- Some unknown causes
References:
- It is always necessary to follow
some instructions to obtain an accurate results.
These instructions can be obtained from the healthcare provider.
- It is advised not to ejaculate for
2 to 7 days before collecting semen.
- Do not have any sexual activity
before 72 hours of collecting the specimen.
- The entire specimen must be
collected in the sample container by masturbation.
- The specimen can be analyzed by
using YO home sperm test kit. If not the specimen can be transported to
the laboratory in a tightly closed container by maintaining at room
temperature.
- Using condoms or lubricants are
not advised as it may contaminate the specimen.
- The sample must be taken to the
laboratory within 30 minutes after the collection.
- Department of Health & Human Services - (https:www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/pdf16/K161493.pdf)
- Yo In-Home Sperm Test Checks Basic Male Fertility Using Your Smartphone - (https:www.nyfertility.org/infertilty-blog/yo-home-sperm-test-checks-basic-male-fertility-using-smartphone)
- Semen Analysis Instructions - (http://www.pamf.org/fertility/forms/instructions/FC_SemenAnalysis.pdf)
- Male Infertility - (http://americanpregnancy.org/infertility/male-infertility/)
Source: Medindia