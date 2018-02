Eye Examination Could Obviate The Need For MRI In Stroke Diagnosis

Leakage of gadolinium occurred into the eyes of 76% individuals.

There also appeared to be a specific pattern for the leakage. The MRI done after 2 hours showed leakage in the aqueous chamber, the part of the eye in front of the iris in 67% individuals, in the vitreous chamber, the part of the eye behind the iris in 6% patients, and in both the aqueous and the vitreous chamber in 27% of patients. Patients with gadolinium in both the chambers had a larger part of the brain affected by the stroke.

The MRI performed at 24 hours detected the leakage in the vitreous chamber of the eyes in 75% patients, and in both the chambers in 6% patients. In older patients, patients with greater affliction of the white matter of the brain due to aging, and patients with hypertension, gadolinium was detected more commonly in the vitreous chamber at 24 hours.

‘Examination of the eyes with a special dye could give clues on the extent of brain damage caused due to stroke in the future.’

About MRI

Hitomi et al. Blood-ocular barrier disruption in acute stroke patients. Neurology. February 7, 2018. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000005123 .

The study evaluated the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) reports of 167 stroke patients. Some patients did not receive treatment before the test while others were treated with the clot-dissolving drug called tissue plasminogen activator. The MRI was first done without and then with a contrast dye called gadolinium which was injected into the blood. The use of a contrast allows the easy detection of the damaged area of the brain. The test was repeated 2 and 24 hours after the initial MRI. The scientists found that:The leakage of gadolinium, however, could not be associated with the extent of the disability caused by the stroke.Gadolinium does not leak into the eyes of individuals without brain damage. The scientists therefore suggest that the stroke could make the blood vessels of the eyes leakier and therefore allows the leakage of gadolinium into the eyes.Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an imaging test during which images of the brain or other parts of the body are obtained using a magnetic field. A contrast is sometimes injected to highlight the damaged part. In a normal brain, leakage of the dye through the blood vessels into the brain does not occur. Damage to the brain on the other hand, allows the contrast to enter the brain and settle down in damaged areas, thus enabling easy detection of the damaged parts.Source: Medindia