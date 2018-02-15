Estrogen-Releasing Polyurethane Vaginal Mesh Could Replace Current Mesh That Causes Complications

‘Polyurethane vaginal meshes that are softer and flexible could become a safer solution for women affected by postmenopausal complications.’

Flexible, softer and does not provoke inflammation.

More elastic than polypropylene and so more efficient to sustain pelvic organs - the bladder, bowel, and vagina which exert pressure on the pelvic floor every day.

Likeness to human tissue gives the material a more natural feel.

The material is infused with the female hormone estrogen which is released into the pelvic area. Estrogen stimulates cells to produce new tissue and form new blood vessels allowing tissue regeneration which ultimately speeds up the healing process. The strength and elasticity of the mesh were not compromised by the addition of estrogen.

"In certain procedures, for example, when the polypropylene mesh is used as a thin strip to support the urethra and reduce the symptoms of stress incontinence, the results show it is beneficial to the patient and carries relatively little risk," Professor Sheila MacNeil, Professor of Tissue Engineering in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Sheffield said. "However, when much bigger areas of the same material are inserted through the vagina to relieve pelvic organ prolapse, the complication rate is frankly unacceptable." she added.The next step should involve rigorous clinical trials and once approved, the scientists hope this breakthrough research will have a hugely positive impact on millions of women across the globe.Source: Medindia