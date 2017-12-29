Ertugliflozin Approved By US FDA for Treating Type 2 Diabetes

Highlights:
- US FDA approved a new SGLT 2
inhibitor drug called ertugliflozin for treating adult patients suffering
from type 2 diabetes mellitus.
- Ertugliflozin can be used as an
adjunct treatment to diet and exercise as a monotherapy, as well as in
combination with either sitagliptin or metformin.
- The new therapy's benefits
includes reducing HbA1c levels, decreasing body weight and not causing any
adverse effects on bone mineral density.
Use of Ertugliflozin in Type 2 DiabetesErtugliflozin is a
novel SGLT 2 inhibitor which was approved by US FDA for its effective glycemic
control.
The FDA
approval was based on the successful completion of at least seven phase III
clinical trials carried out on nearly 4800 patients with type 2 diabetes.
The drug treatment aims at reducing the
glycosylated or glycated hemoglobin to less than 7% in type 2 diabetes
patients as HbA1c is found to be
the key component in managing diabetes.
‘Ertugliflozin is an oral anti-diabetes drug approved by US FDA that is effective in reducing increased blood sugar levels both as a monotherapy and as a fixed-dose combination with either metformin or sitagliptin.’
The use of ertugliflozin monotherapy is
indicated as an adjunctive treatment to diet and exercise. Similarly, the
fixed-dose combination of ertugliflozin and sitagliptin can be prescribed only
when diet, exercise and ertugliflozin monotherapy do not show any response.
However, depending on the patient's diabetic condition ertugliflozin offers
better glycemic control both as a monotherapy and in combination
therapy
with metformin or sitagliptin. It works by excreting excess
glucose through urine, thereby showing a marked decrease in the elevated blood
sugar levels.
The pleiotropic effects or additional
treatment benefits of ertugliflozin include decreasing excess body weight and
lowering blood pressure. When treated on postmenopausal women, ertugliflozin
showed no adverse effect on bone mineral density. Based on these facts, it is
believed that the new SGLT 2 inhibitor will benefit numerous people suffering
from type 2 diabetes and help them achieve a target control over the disease in
a safe and well-controlled manner.
Contraindications of Ertugliflozin
Ertugliflozin therapy is not recommended in
the following conditions
How to live healthy with Type 2 Diabetes
Although, diabetes is a serious disease it
can be managed effectively. It is very important to know about the disease and
its complications and tips to stay healthy with diabetes. A diabetologist can
help in counseling about the disease.
1. ABC' s of Diabetes
These key points have to be followed by
diabetes patients regularly to avoid severe complications. Keeping the
following parameters under proper control can help in increasing the quality of
life in patients with diabetes by reducing co-morbid conditions.
A - A1c test (HbA1c or glycosylated
hemoglobin)
B - Blood pressure (for cardiac monitoring)
C - Cholesterol (to prevent clogging of blood
vessels)
2. Coping with diabetes
- Take the diabetic medications
exactly as advised by the physician.
- Stop smoking and limit alcoholic
intake.
- Eat foods that are low in
calories, saturated fat, and salt.
- Include vegetables, fruits,
skimmed milk, cheese, whole grains, and cereals in the diet.
- Avoid cola or sugary liquids;
drink water instead.
- Reduce stress.
- Set targets for being physically
active on a regular basis.
- Do a thorough feet examination
daily for minor cuts, injuries, blisters or red spots.
- Monitor risk parameters regularly.
- Take an appointment with the
treating physician for regular follow-up.
- Discuss with the diabetologist
immediately in case of numbness, pain or tingling sensation or any unknown
effects.
