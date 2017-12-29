Ertugliflozin Approved By US FDA for Treating Type 2 Diabetes

Highlights:

US FDA approved a new SGLT 2 inhibitor drug called ertugliflozin for treating adult patients suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Ertugliflozin can be used as an adjunct treatment to diet and exercise as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with either sitagliptin or metformin.

The new therapy's benefits includes reducing HbA1c levels, decreasing body weight and not causing any adverse effects on bone mineral density. Use of Ertugliflozin in Type 2 Diabetes Ertugliflozin is a novel SGLT 2 inhibitor which was approved by US FDA for its effective glycemic control. The FDA approval was based on the successful completion of at least seven phase III clinical trials carried out on nearly 4800 patients with type 2 diabetes. The FDA approval was based on the successful completion of at least seven phase III clinical trials carried out on nearly 4800 patients with type 2 diabetes.

Ertugliflozin Approved By US FDA for Treating Type 2 Diabetes



The drug treatment aims at reducing the glycosylated or glycated hemoglobin to less than 7% in



‘Ertugliflozin is an oral anti-diabetes drug approved by US FDA that is effective in reducing increased blood sugar levels both as a monotherapy and as a fixed-dose combination with either metformin or sitagliptin.’



The pleiotropic effects or additional treatment benefits of ertugliflozin include decreasing excess body weight and lowering blood pressure. When treated on postmenopausal women, ertugliflozin showed no adverse effect on bone mineral density. Based on these facts, it is believed that the new SGLT 2 inhibitor will benefit numerous people suffering from type 2 diabetes and help them achieve a target control over the disease in a safe and well-controlled manner.

Contraindications of Ertugliflozin Ertugliflozin therapy is not recommended in the following conditions

Type 1 diabetes

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Pancreatitis

Severe kidney disease or patients on dialysis

Allergic to ertugliflozin How to live healthy with Type 2 Diabetes Although, diabetes is a serious disease it can be managed effectively. It is very important to know about the disease and its complications and tips to stay healthy with diabetes. A diabetologist can help in counseling about the disease.



1. ABC' s of Diabetes

These key points have to be followed by diabetes patients regularly to avoid severe complications. Keeping the following parameters under proper control can help in increasing the quality of life in patients with diabetes by reducing co-morbid conditions.



A - A1c test (HbA1c or glycosylated hemoglobin)

B - Blood pressure (for cardiac monitoring)

C - Cholesterol (to prevent clogging of blood vessels)



2. Coping with diabetes

Take the diabetic medications exactly as advised by the physician.

Stop smoking and limit alcoholic intake.

Eat foods that are low in calories, saturated fat, and salt.

Include vegetables, fruits, skimmed milk, cheese, whole grains, and cereals in the diet.

Avoid cola or sugary liquids; drink water instead.

Reduce stress.

Set targets for being physically active on a regular basis.

Do a thorough feet examination daily for minor cuts, injuries, blisters or red spots.

Monitor risk parameters regularly.

Take an appointment with the treating physician for regular follow-up.

Discuss with the diabetologist immediately in case of numbness, pain or tingling sensation or any unknown effects.

References:

