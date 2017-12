Ertugliflozin Approved By US FDA for Treating Type 2 Diabetes

‘Ertugliflozin is an oral anti-diabetes drug approved by US FDA that is effective in reducing increased blood sugar levels both as a monotherapy and as a fixed-dose combination with either metformin or sitagliptin.’

Contraindications of Ertugliflozin

Type 1 diabetes

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Pancreatitis

Severe kidney disease or patients on dialysis

Allergic to ertugliflozin

How to live healthy with Type 2 Diabetes

Take the diabetic medications exactly as advised by the physician.

Stop smoking and limit alcoholic intake.

Eat foods that are low in calories, saturated fat, and salt.

Include vegetables, fruits, skimmed milk, cheese, whole grains, and cereals in the diet.

Avoid cola or sugary liquids; drink water instead.

Reduce stress.

Set targets for being physically active on a regular basis.

Do a thorough feet examination daily for minor cuts, injuries, blisters or red spots.

Monitor risk parameters regularly.

Take an appointment with the treating physician for regular follow-up.

Discuss with the diabetologist immediately in case of numbness, pain or tingling sensation or any unknown effects.

The drug treatment aims at reducing the glycosylated or glycated hemoglobin to less than 7% in type 2 diabetes patients as HbA1c is found to be the key component in managing diabetes.The use of ertugliflozin monotherapy is indicated as an adjunctive treatment to diet and exercise. Similarly, the fixed-dose combination of ertugliflozin and sitagliptin can be prescribed only when diet, exercise and ertugliflozin monotherapy do not show any response. However, depending on the patient's diabetic condition ertugliflozin offers better glycemic control both as a monotherapy and in combination therapy with metformin or sitagliptin. It works by excreting excess glucose through urine, thereby showing a marked decrease in the elevated blood sugar levels.The pleiotropic effects or additional treatment benefits of ertugliflozin include decreasing excess body weight and lowering blood pressure. When treated on postmenopausal women, ertugliflozin showed no adverse effect on bone mineral density. Based on these facts, it is believed that the new SGLT 2 inhibitor will benefit numerous people suffering from type 2 diabetes and help them achieve a target control over the disease in a safe and well-controlled manner.Ertugliflozin therapy is not recommended in the following conditionsAlthough, diabetes is a serious disease it can be managed effectively. It is very important to know about the disease and its complications and tips to stay healthy with diabetes. A diabetologist can help in counseling about the disease.These key points have to be followed by diabetes patients regularly to avoid severe complications. Keeping the following parameters under proper control can help in increasing the quality of life in patients with diabetes by reducing co-morbid conditions.A - A1c test (HbA1c or glycosylated hemoglobin)B - Blood pressure (for cardiac monitoring)C - Cholesterol (to prevent clogging of blood vessels)Source: Medindia