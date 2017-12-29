medindia
Ertugliflozin Approved By US FDA for Treating Type 2 Diabetes
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Ertugliflozin Approved By US FDA for Treating Type 2 Diabetes

Written by Vijayaganesh Kasinathan
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 29, 2017 at 4:06 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • US FDA approved a new SGLT 2 inhibitor drug called ertugliflozin for treating adult patients suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus.
  • Ertugliflozin can be used as an adjunct treatment to diet and exercise as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with either sitagliptin or metformin.
  • The new therapy's benefits includes reducing HbA1c levels, decreasing body weight and not causing any adverse effects on bone mineral density.

Use of Ertugliflozin in Type 2 Diabetes

Ertugliflozin is a novel SGLT 2 inhibitor which was approved by US FDA for its effective glycemic control. The FDA approval was based on the successful completion of at least seven phase III clinical trials carried out on nearly 4800 patients with type 2 diabetes.
Ertugliflozin Approved By US FDA for Treating Type 2 Diabetes

The drug treatment aims at reducing the glycosylated or glycated hemoglobin to less than 7% in type 2 diabetes patients as HbA1c is found to be the key component in managing diabetes.

The use of ertugliflozin monotherapy is indicated as an adjunctive treatment to diet and exercise. Similarly, the fixed-dose combination of ertugliflozin and sitagliptin can be prescribed only when diet, exercise and ertugliflozin monotherapy do not show any response. However, depending on the patient's diabetic condition ertugliflozin offers better glycemic control both as a monotherapy and in combination therapy with metformin or sitagliptin. It works by excreting excess glucose through urine, thereby showing a marked decrease in the elevated blood sugar levels.

The pleiotropic effects or additional treatment benefits of ertugliflozin include decreasing excess body weight and lowering blood pressure. When treated on postmenopausal women, ertugliflozin showed no adverse effect on bone mineral density. Based on these facts, it is believed that the new SGLT 2 inhibitor will benefit numerous people suffering from type 2 diabetes and help them achieve a target control over the disease in a safe and well-controlled manner.

Contraindications of Ertugliflozin

Ertugliflozin therapy is not recommended in the following conditions

How to live healthy with Type 2 Diabetes

Although, diabetes is a serious disease it can be managed effectively. It is very important to know about the disease and its complications and tips to stay healthy with diabetes. A diabetologist can help in counseling about the disease.

1. ABC' s of Diabetes
These key points have to be followed by diabetes patients regularly to avoid severe complications. Keeping the following parameters under proper control can help in increasing the quality of life in patients with diabetes by reducing co-morbid conditions.

A - A1c test (HbA1c or glycosylated hemoglobin)
B - Blood pressure (for cardiac monitoring)
C - Cholesterol (to prevent clogging of blood vessels)

2. Coping with diabetes
  • Take the diabetic medications exactly as advised by the physician.
  • Stop smoking and limit alcoholic intake.
  • Eat foods that are low in calories, saturated fat, and salt.
  • Include vegetables, fruits, skimmed milk, cheese, whole grains, and cereals in the diet.
  • Avoid cola or sugary liquids; drink water instead.
  • Reduce stress.
  • Set targets for being physically active on a regular basis.
  • Do a thorough feet examination daily for minor cuts, injuries, blisters or red spots.
  • Monitor risk parameters regularly.
  • Take an appointment with the treating physician for regular follow-up.
  • Discuss with the diabetologist immediately in case of numbness, pain or tingling sensation or any unknown effects.

  References:
  1. Ertugliflozin improves glycemic control, body weight, without adverse bone effects - (https:www.healio.com/endocrinology/diabetes/news/in-the-journals/%7B6efc2b61-11f3-48a3-b1de-3df2edf6dbe5%7D/ertugliflozin-improves-glycemic-control-body-weight-without-adverse-bone-effects)
  2. New type 2 diabetes drug ertugliflozin approved in US - (http://www.diabetes.co.uk/news/2017/dec/new-type-2-diabetes-drug-ertugliflozin-approved-in-us-99312528.html)
  3. Sodium Glucose Co-Transporter-2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors: A Review of Their Basic and Clinical Pharmacology - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4269649/)
  4. Step 4: Get routine care to stay healthy - (https:www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/diabetes/overview/managing-diabetes/4-steps#page4)

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a dangerous complication of uncontrolled diabetes which manifests with ketones in urine along with acidosis, requires early diagnosis.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple ...

 Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Proper family planning methods can help couples and women have the desired number of children, by ...

 Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B is a rare single gene X- linked disorder. It is also known as factor IX deficiency or ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...