Disappearing Rates of Down Syndrome In Iceland

However, authorities state that the Icelandic government does not make it mandatory for pregnant women to undergo the screening test nor does it force women who test positive to undergo an abortion.

Approximately 80 to 85 percent of pregnant women opt to take the prenatal screening test, as per the Landspitali University Hospital in Reykjavik.

Interestingly, the hospital where the pregnancy is terminated seems to acknowledge the operation by giving the baby's mother a "prayer" card with the baby's sex and weight, along with the baby's footprints post-termination.

Mixed Reactions To Iceland's Policy of Aborting Down's Syndrome Fetuses

Some of the persons interviewed for the news piece were not sure it was the right thing to do to terminate a pregnancy unnecessarily

The birth of any child will usher in a huge change in the parents' lives; more so when the child has a disability. The decision to terminate will largely depend on how the news is delivered to them and the picture portrayed when counseling prospective parents

‘Almost 100 percent of Icelandic women who are prenatally diagnosed to be pregnant with a Down syndrome fetus undergo abortion’

Many people with Down syndrome reported having a very high level of satisfaction with their lives, and family members echoed similar sentiments when they said they have become better persons for having a sibling with Down syndrome.

Geneticist Kari Stefansson had this to say when queried about Iceland's policy

Says Ingadottir an activist, whose daughter Augusta now 7 years old has Down syndrome, "I will hope that she will be fully integrated on her own terms in this society. That's my dream," Ingadottir said. "Isn't that the basic needs of life? What kind of society do you want to live in?"

