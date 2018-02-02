Dengue Vaccine can Cause Severe Infection in Some Individuals

‘An increased risk of severe infection that could occur in some individuals who take the dengue vaccine has prompted the World Health Organization to provide recommendations on who is safe to get the vaccine.’

The vaccine protected people who were exposed to the dengue virus before the vaccination, against severe dengue infection and hospitalization for 5 years

People who were not exposed to the dengue virus before the vaccination were more likely to suffer from serious dengue infection following the vaccination. The risk was highest in the third year following the first dose of the vaccine

About Dengue

, with the hope that it would bring the infection under control in places with high burden of the disease. The vaccine is administered in three doses with a gap of 6 months between doses.. The finding has prompted the Philippines, one of the countries that had approved a regional mass vaccination program, to withdraw the program.. Dengue infection is caused by four subtypes or serotypes of the virus. An infection with one serotype provides life-long immunity against the specific type of dengue virus, but a second infection by a different serotype can occur and often results in a serious disease. A third or fourth infection, however, is usually mild.It is therefore suggested that a similar reaction occurs with vaccination as well.. A subsequent natural infection thus becomes a second infection and is more likely to be severe.. Thus, a future natural infection acts as the third or fourth infection, which is again mild.One of the reasons why the dengue vaccine was not approved for use in children younger than 9 years was that. It is possible that the younger children were not exposed to the virus earlier. The vaccine therefore acted as a primary infection and a subsequent natural second infection was more likely to be severe.In view of the above, blood tests were carried out by the manufacturer on samples obtained from vaccinated individuals to find whether the individuals were exposed to dengue infection before the vaccination. They concluded that:Information on the risk of severe infection after a period of 5 years is currently not known. It is, however, clear that the dengue that occurs following vaccination is not due to the virus in the vaccinebut due to a subsequent natural infection.. However, considering the fact that even a small number of individuals can suffer from serious dengue following the vaccination raises the question whether the vaccine use should be continued.Several individuals, however, may have had an asymptomatic disease or a mild disease that could have be mistaken for any other viral infection, and may not even know that they had a previous infection.. A rapid diagnostic test that can quickly and accurately measure the infection status at a primary care level before the administration of a vaccine, however, is currently not available.The WHO is expected to review and re-state its stand on the use of dengue vaccine in April 2018. The publication will hopefully provide more clarity on the issue.Dengue is a viral infection spread through the bite of the Aedes mosquito. The virus exists as 4 different serotypes. While majority of the cases result in mild illness and respond to symptomatic treatment, sudden death due to complications like bleeding and shock are not uncommon. Currently, no definite treatment for dengue exists. Platelet transfusion and fluid infusion has been life-saving in several cases. There is some emerging evidence about the protective effects of papaya leaf extract to improve platelet counts in dengue patients. Prevention from dengue is mainly directed at preventing mosquito bites.Source: Medindia