Deferoxamine Increases Effectiveness of Chemotherapy for Leukemia Patients

Adding deferoxamine to chemotherapy treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) increases survival prospects.

Deferoxamine, a drug used to treat iron overload, blocks leukemia cells from invading stem cell areas in the bone marrow.

The drug facilitated the rescue of healthy blood stem cells thus improving the efficiency of chemotherapy.

Study Overview

While chemotherapy is the standard treatment for AML, the five year survival rate in older patients is only 5 to 15 percent. Adding the new drug to the treatment routine in mice showed to improve survival prospects.The research team has visualized how leukemia cells infiltrate the bone marrow in mice and have made a crucial discovery.