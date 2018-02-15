medindia
Cystic Fibrosis Patients With Specific Mutations To Benefit From New Drug
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Cystic Fibrosis Patients With Specific Mutations To Benefit From New Drug

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 15, 2018 at 4:56 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Dual drug combination of tezacaftor/ivacaftor has been approved by the FDA for cystic fibrosis (CF)
  • Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder where the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein function is abnormal due to mutations in the gene that codes for it
  • Combination drug that can correct the function of the CFTR protein has been approved to treat people with CF who are above 12 years of age with certain gene mutations
The United States Food And Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new cystic fibrosis (CF) drug combination (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) that can be used in patients who have two copies of F508del mutation (the most common CF mutation), and in patients who have at least a single copy of one of 26 specified mutations. Using this combination can treat more number of CF patients than compared to an earlier combination.
Cystic Fibrosis Patients With Specific Mutations To Benefit From New Drug

FDA Approved Drug

Tezacaftor/ivacaftor (Symdeko) is the new drug combination that has been approved by the FDA for people with CF ages 12 and older who have two copies of the most common CF mutation, F508del. Symdeko has also been approved for people with CF ages 12 and older who have a single copy of one of 26 specified mutations, regardless of their other mutation.

Ivacaftor is a type of CFTR modulator called a "potentiator." It keeps the gates of the CFTR protein channel open to allow chloride flow through the cell surface.

Two copies of the F508del mutation is found in almost half of people with CF. Having this mutation prevents the CFTR protein to form the right three-dimensional shape, in turn, preventing the transport of the protein to the cell surface in order to function. Another kind of modulator known as a "corrector" can accomplish the task but not a hundred percent. Hence using a drug combination of a corrector along with a potentiator, (to keep the protein gates open long enough for enough chloride to pass through) can double the benefits of a modulator.

The drug combination tezacaftor/ivacaftor was developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a global biotechnology company based in Boston, Massachusetts, along with significant clinical, scientific, and funding support from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Phase 3 Clinical Trials

The first phase 3 trial was a 24-week randomized, placebo-controlled study known as EVOLVE that tested the efficacy and safety of the tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment in people with CF ages 12 and older with two copies of the F508del mutation. There was a mean absolute improvement in lung function by four percentage points in people with CF compared to those taking a placebo. Other significant improvements were a 35 percent reduction in the sudden worsening of symptoms requiring treatment (exacerbations) and an increase in quality of life.

The second phase 3 trial was a 8-week randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover study known as EXPAND that evaluated the efficacy and safety of tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination treatment as well as ivacaftor monotherapy in people with CF 12 and older who have at least one copy of the 26 specified mutations that results in residual CFTR function and one F508del mutation. There was a mean absolute improvement in lung function of 6.8 percentage points in people with CF compared to placebo and a 4.7 percentage point improvement in the ivacaftor monotherapy group compared to placebo.

"Today's approval is exciting news for the cystic fibrosis community and a big step forward in our ongoing efforts to find new and better treatments to address the underlying cause of the disease," said Preston W. Campbell, III, M.D., president and CEO of the CF Foundation. "We are optimistic that next-generation CFTR modulators that build on this advance could bring transformative treatments to nearly 90 percent of people with CF, and we remain committed to finding effective new treatments for every individual living with the disease."

Late stage clinical trials have been planned in the next several months for triple combination therapies (treatments consisting of three different modulators, including tezacaftor, ivacaftor and a next-generation modulator that can also benefit individuals with a single F508del mutation).

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that is caused by mutations in a gene called the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. There are more than 1,700 different mutations in the CFTR gene that can cause CF. 

The CFTR gene is responsible for creating the CFTR protein whose primary function is to regulate the transport of chloride (a component of salt) and fluids inside and outside of the cell. When there is a mutation or a defect in the CFTR gene the resulting CFTR protein is not made correctly or not made at all, which affects the salt and fluid conduction across the cell membrane. This results in thick, sticky mucus build-up in the lungs, pancreas, and other organs.

In the lungs, mucus buildup can clog the airways and trap bacteria leading to infections, extensive lung damage, and respiratory failure. Similarly, in the pancreas, the mucus prevents the release of digestive enzymes that in turn affects digestion. Overall, CF patients experience symptoms like wheezing or shortness of breath, persistent coughing (with or without phlegm), pneumonia or bronchitis, weight gain and poor bowel movement.

CFTR Modulators

Cystic fibrosis treatment consists of targeting the underlying cause of the disease, namely the functioning of the CFTR protein. Drugs that are used to correct or modulate the function of the CFTR protein are called "modulators." When the primary function of the CFTR protein is corrected to a certain extent, a proper chloride flow is reestablished, and the mucus gets rehydrated inside the lungs and other organs. Improving chloride flow even to a certain extent can relieve symptoms for people with CF.

References:
  1. FDA Approves New CFTR Modulator Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis - (https:www.cff.org/News/News-Archive/2018/FDA-Approves-New-CFTR-Modulator-Treatment-for-Cystic-Fibrosis/)
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure

Ivacaftor

Ivacaftor

This medication is a CF transmembrane conductance regulator agonist, prescribed for cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients more than 6 years ...

Pneumonia

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.

Quiz on Genetic Disorders

Quiz on Genetic Disorders

genetic mutations and these mutations may be small, affecting just one gene or affecting entire chromosomes. Such mutations may develop spontaneously or they may be inherited from either parent. The consequences of such genetic disorders can vary ...

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

McArdle Disease

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Signature Drug Toxicity Genetic Testing of Diseases Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Banned in India McArdle Disease Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...