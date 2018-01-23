Cross-dressing dendritic cells, in other words, making them acquire and present tumor antigens on their surface could make immunotherapy for solid tumors more effective, according to a group of scientists at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)."We call this phenomenonwhich alludes to the fact that the dendritic cells acquire immunogenic antigens from the tumor and directly display them on their own surface," says Michele De Palma, who led the research at EPFL. "This is a fascinating and unconventional route for antigen presentation to T cells, which does not require complex and rate-limiting molecular interactions inside the dendritic cell."The current study opens up new avenues of research to find novel and more effective forms of immunotherapy.

Cross-dressing Dendritic Cells With Tumor Antigens to Target Cancer Cells

‘Displaying tumor antigens on the surface of dendritic cells improves immune destruction of tumor cells by stimulating host T cell immunity against the cancer.’

"The EVIR technology can intercept a natural phenomenon - the release of exosomes from tumors - to the patient's benefit," says Mario Leonardo Squadrito, first author of the study. "It exploits pro-tumoral exosomes as selective nanocarriers of tumor antigens, making them available to the immune system for cancer recognition and rejection."In conclusion, following the promising results of this study, further preclinical trials would still be required before it can be ready to be used on patients. "We are currently exploring potential clinical applications of our technology together with colleagues at the CHUV University Hospital of Lausanne," says De Palma.Source: Medindia