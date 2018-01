. This means that:The Tybar vaccine contains the cell surface Vi polysaccharide antigen extracted fromTy2 strain. It is administered to adults and children over 2 years of age as a single 0.5 ml intramuscular injection. A booster should be administered within 3 years to individuals who continue to be at a risk of typhoid infection.

Conjugate Typhoid Vaccine Prequalified by WHO

‘Prequalification of the Typbar vaccine by the World Health Organization will increase its outreach and hopefully prevent more typhoid cases.’

About Typhoid

The Tybar vaccine is a conjugate vaccine (TCV) that is known to have longer-lasting immunity, requires fewer doses, and can be given to young children through routine childhood immunization programs.Adverse reactions may include allergic reaction, local injection-site reactions like pain and redness, malaise, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle pain and increase in temperature. It should be stored in a fridge but should not be frozen. The vaccine does not confer protection against paratyphoid fever. It should not be used in individuals allergic to the vaccine, and should be avoided in pregnant or breastfeeding mothers, children below 2 years of age, patients with bleeding disorders, or in the presence of fever or acute infection.Typhoid is a bacterial infection caused by. It spreads through contaminated food and water, commonly due to unhygienic conditions. Symptoms include high fever, stomach pain, diarrhea or constipation, weakness and rash. Possible complications include intestinal bleeding and perforation, inflammation of the heart, pancreas, bone or meninges, and lung, kidney or bladder infection.Typhoid is treated with specific antibiotics. However, resistance has developed to several antibiotics, making it more difficult to treat. Typhoid can be prevented through proper sanitary measures and with vaccines. The killed vaccine is administered as an injection, while the live vaccine is administered orally as a capsule on days 1, 3, 5 and 7 and can be repeated every 5 years.Source: Medindia