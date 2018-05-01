Conjugate Typhoid Vaccine Prequalified by WHO

Highlights:
The
World Health Organization (WHO) has prequalified the typhoid conjugate vaccine
called Typbar-TCV
- The Typbar
vaccine has been prequalified by the WHO which will increase its
availability in low-income countries through United Nations agencies
- Vaccines
available for typhoid prevention so far include the inactivated injectable
and the live oral vaccines.
- The new vaccine
will hopefully reduce the number of typhoid cases in affected countries.
. This means that:
- The WHO has
reviewed the available evidence for the vaccine, tested the consistency of
each lot, and visited the manufacturing site.
- The vaccine met
the necessary requirements for quality, safety and efficacy.
- The vaccine can
be procured by United Nations agencies like the UNICEF, and Gavi, the
Vaccine Alliance.
- The licensing of
the drug may be expedited in non-GAIL countries as well.
As
a result
- The vaccine will
be available to people in low-income countries where typhoid is
most prevalent and the vaccine is most needed.
- The use of
antibiotics for presumed typhoid infection will be less, thus possibly
reducing antibiotic resistance of Salmonella Typhi the bacterium responsible for
typhoid.
About
Typbar
The Tybar vaccine
contains the cell surface Vi
polysaccharide antigen extracted from Salmonella typhi
Ty2 strain. It is administered to adults
and children over 2 years of age as a single 0.5 ml intramuscular injection. A
booster should be administered within 3 years to individuals who continue to be
at a risk of typhoid infection.
The Tybar vaccine is a conjugate vaccine (TCV) that is known to have
longer-lasting immunity, requires fewer doses, and can be given to young
children through routine childhood
immunization
programs.
‘Prequalification of the Typbar vaccine by the World Health Organization will increase its outreach and hopefully prevent more typhoid cases.’
Adverse reactions may
include allergic reaction, local injection-site reactions like pain and
redness, malaise, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle pain and increase in
temperature. It should be stored in a fridge but should not be frozen. The
vaccine does not confer protection against paratyphoid fever. It should not be
used in individuals allergic to the vaccine, and should be avoided in pregnant
or breastfeeding mothers, children below 2 years of age, patients with bleeding
disorders, or in the presence of fever or acute infection.
About
Typhoid
Typhoid is a bacterial
infection caused by Salmonella
typhi
. It spreads through contaminated food and water, commonly
due to unhygienic conditions. Symptoms include high fever, stomach pain,
diarrhea or constipation, weakness and rash. Possible complications include
intestinal bleeding and perforation, inflammation of the heart, pancreas, bone
or meninges, and lung, kidney or bladder infection.
Typhoid is treated with
specific antibiotics. However, resistance has developed to several antibiotics,
making it more difficult to treat. Typhoid can be prevented through proper
sanitary measures and with vaccines. The killed vaccine is administered as an
injection, while the live vaccine is administered orally as a capsule on days
1, 3, 5 and 7 and can be repeated every 5 years.
References:
- WHO prequalifies breakthrough vaccine for typhoid - (http://www.who.int/medicines/news/2017/WHOprequalifies-breakthrough-typhoid-vaccine/en/)
- Typbar - Drug Information - (http://www.bharatbiotech.compdf/Typbarinsert.pdf)
