Computer-aided Technology Helps Surgeons “see Through” a Limb During Surgery

Using Microsoft's HoloLens headsets while operating on
patients undergoing reconstructive lower limb surgery helps surgeons locate and
reconnect key blood vessels during surgery, which could improve outcomes for
patients. Reconstructive
surgery is mostly carried out on
faces after trauma and to reconstruct the head and neck after cancer
. It is performed by plastic
surgeons and surgeons who operate on the head, neck, and face aiming to improve their
form and function.
"We are one of the first groups in the world to use the
HoloLens successfully in the operating theatre," said Dr Philip Pratt, a
Research Fellow in the Department of Surgery Cancer and lead author of
the study, "Through this initial series of patient cases we have shown
that the technology is practical, and that it can provide a benefit to the
surgical team. With the HoloLens, you look at the leg and essentially see
inside of it. You see the bones, the course of the blood vessels, and can
identify exactly where the targets are located."
Building the model
Patients undergoing
surgery are first scanned. The CT
of their limbs maps the structure of the limb
including the position of the bones and blood vessels. The scanned images are
then segmented into bone, muscle, fatty tissue and blood
vessels by a radiologist. These are then loaded onto a software to generate a 3-dimensional model. Once a
model is generated, the data was fed into a
specially designed software that provides images for the HoloLens headset. When
the surgeon looks at the patient's limb through the HoloLens, the generated
model overlays the actual limb giving the surgeon the precise location of the
internal complexity. If needed, the models may be manipulated through hand
gestures to make any fine adjustments and correctly line up the model with
surgical landmarks on the patient's limbs, such as the knee joint or ankle
bone.
Dr.
Dimitri Amiras, a consultant radiologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS
Trust, said, "Now,
using the HoloLens, we can identify where the blood vessels are in 3D space and
use virtual 3D arrows to guide the surgeon
. Currently, data preparation is
a time-consuming
process, but in the future,
much of this could be automated, with the consultant radiologist checking the
accuracy of the model against the original scan. I think this is a great
example of what can be achieved in an Academic Health Science Centre."
Limitations
- Possible
errors in the modeling stage
- Overlaid
model may be misaligned with the actual limb
- Since
the trial was only conducted on limbs that have surgical landmarks like
ankles and knees, this does not apply to body parts like the abdomen
