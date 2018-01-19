Compound Found In Toothpaste To Fight Drug-Resistant Malarial Infections

Highlights:
Triclosan, a
commonly found ingredient in toothpaste could be used as an antimalarial drug
to target malarial parasites that are resistant to currently used drugs
- Triclosan, a compound found in
toothpaste, could be used as an anti-malarial drug to target malarial parasite
strains that are resistant to currently used drug pyrimethamine.
- In toothpastes, triclosan prevents
the build-up of plaque bacteria by inhibiting enoyl reductase (ENR), an enzyme
involved in the production of fatty acids.
- Triclosan inhibits two enzymes
(ENR and DHFR) in the malarial parasite,, making it possible to target the
parasite at both the liver stage and the later blood stage.
, suggests a study by the University of Cambridge. By using Eve, an artificially-intelligent
'robot scientist' in a high-throughput screen the team discovered that
triclosan, may help the fight against pyrimethamine-resistant parasite strains.
The study is published in the journal Scientific
Reports.
Malarial
infection:
When a malarial parasite infected mosquito
bites someone, the parasites are transferred into the host's bloodstream. Once,
in the bloodstream, the parasites work their way to the liver where they mature
and reproduce, called the liver stage of infection
. Later, they leave
the liver and attack red blood cells continuing to grow and reproduce, called
the blood stage of infection
. It is during this stage that the symptoms
are seen and could eventually lead to life threatening conditions.
‘A commonly found ingredient in toothpastes called Triclosan can inhibit drug resistant malarial parasite in both the liver stage and the later blood stage of infection.’
While we do have drugs that are used to
treat malaria, the parasites are growing resistant to currently available drugs
at an alarming rate; this can alarmingly increase the cases of untreatable
malaria in the future.
Triclosan:
The new hope:
Commonly found in toothpastes, triclosan
prevents the build-up of plaque by inhibiting enoyl reductase (ENR), an enzyme
involved in the production of fatty acids.
While it was previously found that
triclosan inhibits the malaria parasite Plasmodium's
growth in culture during the parasite's blood-stage
, it was assumed that
this was because it targeted ENR found in the liver. However, when triclosan's
ability to target ENR was improved, it had no effect on the parasite's growth
in blood.
The new study working with 'Eve' has
discovered that triclosan affects parasite growth by specifically inhibiting
an entirely different enzyme of the malaria parasite, known as dihydrofolate
reductase or DHFR.
Pyrimethamine, a well-established anti-malarial drug
, also targets the very same DHFR. However, the use of
the drug is seemingly dropping as resistance to the drug among malaria
parasites is common, particularly in Africa. But the good news is that triclosan
was able to target and act on DHFR even in pyrimethamine-resistant parasites.
Moreover,
since triclosan
inhibits both ENR and DHFR, it is possible to target the parasite at both the
liver stage and the later blood stage.
Lead author, Dr Elizabeth Bilsland, adds: "The discovery by our
robot 'colleague' Eve that triclosan is effective against malarial targets
offers hope that we may be able to use it to develop a new drug. We know it is
a safe compound, and its ability to target two points in the malaria parasite's
lifecycle means the parasite will find it difficult to evolve resistance."
References:
- AI 'scientist' finds that toothpaste ingredient may help fight drug-resistant malaria - (https:www.eurekalert.org/emb_releases/2018-01/uoc-af011718.php)
Source: Medindia