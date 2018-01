Compound Found In Toothpaste To Fight Drug-Resistant Malarial Infections

‘A commonly found ingredient in toothpastes called Triclosan can inhibit drug resistant malarial parasite in both the liver stage and the later blood stage of infection.’

When a malarial parasite infected mosquito bites someone, the parasites are transferred into the host's bloodstream. Once, in the bloodstream, the parasites work their way to the liver where they mature and reproduce, called the. Later, they leave the liver and attack red blood cells continuing to grow and reproduce, called the. It is during this stage that the symptoms are seen and could eventually lead to life threatening conditions.While we do have drugs that are used to treat malaria, the parasites are growing resistant to currently available drugs at an alarming rate; this can alarmingly increase the cases of untreatable malaria in the future.Commonly found in toothpastes, triclosan prevents the build-up of plaque by inhibiting enoyl reductase (ENR), an enzyme involved in the production of fatty acids.While it was previously found, it was assumed that this was because it targeted ENR found in the liver. However, when triclosan's ability to target ENR was improved, it had no effect on the parasite's growth in blood.The new study working with 'Eve' has discovered thatPyrimethamine, a well-established anti-malarial drug , also targets the very same DHFR. However, the use of the drug is seemingly dropping as resistance to the drug among malaria parasites is common, particularly in Africa. But the good news is thatLead author, Dr Elizabeth Bilsland, adds: "The discovery by our robot 'colleague' Eve that triclosan is effective against malarial targets offers hope that we may be able to use it to develop a new drug. We know it is a safe compound, and its ability to target two points in the malaria parasite's lifecycle means the parasite will find it difficult to evolve resistance."Source: Medindia