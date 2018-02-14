medindia
Common Cold Virus Increases Survival In Brain Tumor Patients
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Common Cold Virus Increases Survival In Brain Tumor Patients

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 14, 2018 at 3:59 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Engineered common cold virus, Delta-24-RGD, increases survival in recurrent glioblastoma patients.
  • When Delta-24-RGD was injected into the brain tumors, twenty percent of recurrent glioblastoma patients lived for three years longer.
  • The virus is non-toxic with minimal side effects and by replicating within cells, they specifically target and kill cancer cells.
Phase 1 clinical trial results show that a common cold virus engineered to attack brain tumors increased the survival rate in twenty percent of recurrent glioblastoma patients. The engineered virus, Delta-24-RGD, added an extra three years or more to the overall survival time in these patients. The study was conducted by a research team at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Common Cold Virus Increases Survival In Brain Tumor Patients

Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of brain cancer that affects astrocytes, a type of cells in the brain that supports neurons. It is difficult to treat, and a cure is often not possible. Treatments are aimed at slowing the progression of cancer. Recurrent glioblastoma is when cancer strikes again after surgery and other treatments. These patients typically have a median survival of 6 months.

Study overview

The clinical trial involved 25 patients with recurrent glioblastoma. The adenovirus called Delta-24-RGD or DNX-2401 was engineered to attack brain tumors. The virus was injected into the tumors of all patients to target the glioblastoma.

"We designed DNX-2401 to specifically infect cancer cells, replicate inside those cells to kill them, and spread from cell to cell in a destructive wave throughout the tumor," said senior author and drug co-inventor Juan Fueyo, "The clinical trial shows what happens, as predicted by our preclinical research, and it also shows that in some patients, viral infection was followed by an immune reaction to the glioblastoma that led to the strong responses."

The viral attack

Five of the twenty-five or twenty percent of recurrent glioblastoma patients lived three years longer than the expected survival time. Three out of the five had durable complete responses, which the research team say is exceptional for a phase 1 clinical trial in glioblastoma.

"Many phase I trials might have one patient who does well, so our result is unusual, but we're always cautious in assessing results with this very difficult disease." said lead author Frederick Lang, M.D., professor of Neurosurgery.

The toxicity associated with the treatment was minimal, and the dose escalation went up to the highest concentration of the virus that could be manufactured, which indicates that there were no dose-limiting side effects as well.

Tumor reduction

Seventy-two percent of the patients had some amount of tumor reduction, and the median survival among the patients was 9.5 months.

In the three patients out of the five who achieved complete responses, brain imaging showed that there were inflammation and immune activities even a month after treatment. This is a good sign especially since glioblastomas are normally not recognized by the immune system. A steady decline in the size of the tumor was also observed.

"In the case of these long-term complete responders, the virus breaks the tumor's shield against immune response by killing cells, creating multiple antigen targets for the immune system," said co-inventor Candelaria Gomez-Manzano, M.D., associate professor of Neuro-Oncology. "These tumors are then completely destroyed."

With no detectable tumor, minimal initial side effects and no ongoing treatment, this method of treatment appears to be a better alternative to other methods that come with stronger side effects.

However, even in the three patients who had a complete response, cancer recurred about three or four years later which ultimately became fatal. The recurred tumor appeared as a gliosarcoma in two cases, a tumor different from the original glioblastoma. All three patients lived for at least 4.8 years after treatment.

References:
  1. Glioblastoma - (https:www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/glioblastoma/cdc-20350148)
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Novel Targeted Therapy Against Glioblastoma

Novel Targeted Therapy Against Glioblastoma

Researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre used mouse models to suppress glioblastoma tumor growth by blocking TRF1 telomere protein.

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Patient Survival In Glioblastoma Depends on DNA Modifications

Patient Survival In Glioblastoma Depends on DNA Modifications

Study shows the distribution of a DNA defect in the glioblastoma genome and its relationship with patient survival.

Chicken Pox

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Common Cold

Common Cold

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Common Cold

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Chicken Pox Common Cold Parkinsons Disease Shigellosis Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Tumor Brain Tumors Brain Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Flu 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...