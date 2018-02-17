Cancer Treatments With No Severe Side Effects - A Future Reality

Highlights:
- Cancer treatments triggered with
infrared light will show no or reduced harmful side effects, according to
research teams from the University of Warwick and Monash University.
- Platinum-based cancer drugs are
inactive in the dark, kill targeted cancer cells when activated by light
and show minimal harm to healthy tissues.
- Unique anti-cancer therapy with an
advantage of selective and effective therapy replaces the traditional
cancer therapies.
Platinum-based
chemotherapy drug candidate trans,trans,trans-
[Pt(N3)2(OH)2(py)2] study
conducted by the Monash Warwick Alliance represented by various research groups
from the University of Warwick and Monash University pioneered a new treatment
option by triggering the cancer drug with infrared light. The resistance shown
by the current cancer treatments make this light-activation cancer therapy, a
turning point in the field of chemotherapy.
New Treatment
Approach to Treat Cancer Cancer drugs
activated by infrared light offer new insight into the treatment of cancer
patients
. Inorganic metal compounds remain inactive
and completely non-toxic in the dark can be triggered by an old spectroscopic
technique called infrared spectroscopy. Infrared light activated
platinum-based chemotherapy drug results in the degradation of the platinum
compound which then releases the ligand molecules that target the cancer cells.
However, the healthy cells are not harmed in this treatment procedure which is
considered to be a milestone in the research study.
The photoactive chemotherapy
compound trans,trans,trans-
[Pt(N3)2(OH)2(py)2] currently in the laboratory level of study
requires further research and should undergo various clinical studies to prove
its therapeutic activity before it is being marketed for treating cancer.
‘Platinum-based chemotherapy drugs activated with the infrared spectroscopic technique used in the field of chemotherapy reduces the burden on cancer patients by offering new hope for healthy life.’
Cisplatin
is the most commonly used platinum-based
drug in patients undergoing chemotherapy. The currently used chemotherapy drugs
have serious side effects and
have toxic or lethal effects both on cancerous cells as well as healthy
tissues. The resistance to chemotherapy drugs also demands the discovery of the
new treatment procedure in treating cancer by several novel approaches.
If light
activated future cancer drugs treat resistant cancers, that would be another
major advantage which would eventually reduce the burden of the patients and
improve the quality of life.
Side Effects
of Cancer Chemotherapy
- Hair loss
- Blood disorders such as neutropenia, anemia, and
thrombocytopenia
- Nausea and vomiting
- Numbness of hands or legs
- Loss of appetite
- Diarrhea or constipation
- Mouth and throat sores or
stomatitis
- Dry mouth
- Alteration in the sense of taste
- Affects fertility
- Toxicity of kidney, liver, and
heart
Tips to Help
Cancer Patients while Undergoing Chemotherapy
References:
- Take medicines exactly as advised
by the physician and do not skip the dose
- Drink sufficient quantity of water
and stay hydrated
- Consult a dietitian for nutritional
support
- Eat dry foods such as crackers to
prevent nausea and vomiting
- Take fiber-rich foods to avoid
constipation and drink electrolyte solutions in case of diarrhea
- Using sanitizers, staying away
from crowds, and wearing protective masks are advised to avoid infection
due to poor immune system
- Sleep well and exercise regularly to avoid weakness or
tiredness
- Join a support network for
emotional support
- Do not hesitate to talk with the
oncologist about the medicines you are prescribed.
- Nutritional Tips During Chemotherapy - (https:www.canhope.org/learn/nutrition-in-cancer-care/nutritional-tips-during-chemotherapy/)
- 10 Tips to Help You Through Chemotherapy - (https:health.clevelandclinic.org/2013/12/10-tips-to-help-you-through-chemotherapy/)
Source: Medindia