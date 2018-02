Platinum-based chemotherapy drug candidate[Pt(N3)2(OH)2(py)2] study conducted by the Monash Warwick Alliance represented by various research groups from the University of Warwick and Monash University pioneered a new treatment option by triggering the cancer drug with infrared light. The resistance shown by the current cancer treatments make this light-activation cancer therapy, a turning point in the field of chemotherapy.. Inorganic metal compounds remain inactive and completely non-toxic in the dark can be triggered by an old spectroscopic technique called infrared spectroscopy.

Cancer Treatments With No Severe Side Effects - A Future Reality

‘Platinum-based chemotherapy drugs activated with the infrared spectroscopic technique used in the field of chemotherapy reduces the burden on cancer patients by offering new hope for healthy life.’

Side Effects of Cancer Chemotherapy

Hair loss

Blood disorders such as neutropenia, anemia, and thrombocytopenia

Nausea and vomiting

Numbness of hands or legs

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea or constipation

Mouth and throat sores or stomatitis

Dry mouth

Alteration in the sense of taste

Affects fertility

Toxicity of kidney, liver, and heart

Tips to Help Cancer Patients while Undergoing Chemotherapy

Take medicines exactly as advised by the physician and do not skip the dose

Drink sufficient quantity of water and stay hydrated

Consult a dietitian for nutritional support

Eat dry foods such as crackers to prevent nausea and vomiting

Take fiber-rich foods to avoid constipation and drink electrolyte solutions in case of diarrhea

Using sanitizers, staying away from crowds, and wearing protective masks are advised to avoid infection due to poor immune system

Sleep well and exercise regularly to avoid weakness or tiredness

Join a support network for emotional support

Do not hesitate to talk with the oncologist about the medicines you are prescribed.

The photoactive chemotherapy compound[Pt(N3)2(OH)2(py)2] currently in the laboratory level of study requires further research and should undergo various clinical studies to prove its therapeutic activity before it is being marketed for treating cancer. Cisplatin is the most commonly used platinum-based drug in patients undergoing chemotherapy. The currently used chemotherapy drugs have serious side effects and have toxic or lethal effects both on cancerous cells as well as healthy tissues. The resistance to chemotherapy drugs also demands the discovery of the new treatment procedure in treating cancer by several novel approaches.If light activated future cancer drugs treat resistant cancers, that would be another major advantage which would eventually reduce the burden of the patients and improve the quality of life.Source: Medindia