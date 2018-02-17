Cancer Treatments With No Severe Side Effects - A Future Reality

Cancer treatments triggered with infrared light will show no or reduced harmful side effects, according to research teams from the University of Warwick and Monash University.

Platinum-based cancer drugs are inactive in the dark, kill targeted cancer cells when activated by light and show minimal harm to healthy tissues.

Unique anti-cancer therapy with an advantage of selective and effective therapy replaces the traditional cancer therapies.

New Treatment Approach to Treat Cancer

Platinum-based chemotherapy drug candidate[Pt(N3)2(OH)2(py)2] study conducted by the Monash Warwick Alliance represented by various research groups from the University of Warwick and Monash University pioneered a new treatment option by triggering the cancer drug with infrared light. The resistance shown by the current cancer treatments make this light-activation cancer therapy, a turning point in the field of chemotherapy.. Inorganic metal compounds remain inactive and completely non-toxic in the dark can be triggered by an old spectroscopic technique called infrared spectroscopy.