Canagliflozin Associated Cardiovascular Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Canaglifozin found to significantly lower the risk for heart failure in type 2 diabetes patients.

Type 2 diabetes patients were assessed for the risk of heart failure, particularly in patients with established or high risk for cardiovascular disease.

Canagliflozin compared with other non-SGLT2 inhibitors for its cardiovascular adverse effects.

Canagliflozin is an anti-diabetes drug belongs to the gliflozin class or sodium-glucose transport subtype two inhibitors. Canagliflozin is administered either as a monotherapy or with metformin, sulfonylurea drugs, pioglitazone or insulin to achieve adequate glycemic control while treating diabetes patients. Canagliflozin is an anti-diabetes drug belongs to the gliflozin class or sodium-glucose transport subtype two inhibitors. Canagliflozin is administered either as a monotherapy or with metformin, sulfonylurea drugs, pioglitazone or insulin to achieve adequate glycemic control while treating diabetes patients.

Canagliflozin Associated Cardiovascular Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes



Canagliflozin Vs. Other Non-SGLT2 Inhibitor Drugs Canagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor works by blocking the reabsorption of glucose in the proximal convoluted tubule found to lower the risk of cardiovascular events, particularly in patients who have a strong history of



‘In a thirty-month study carried out in type 2 Diabetes patients, canagliflozin showed a significant decrease in heart failure, when compared with other anti-diabetes drugs or non-SGLT2 inhibitors.’ Non-SGLT2 inhibitor drugs involved in the study were dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide receptor (GLP-1) agonists or sulfonylurea drugs which were compared with canagliflozin during the study. The treatment with canagliflozin was associated with a lower risk of heart failure admission in a hospital, while compared with the other three anti-diabetic drugs. Although the risk of heart failure was reported to be low in canagliflozin treatment, the risk for stroke or myocardial infarction were found to be similar with canagliflozin as well as with other non-gliflozin or non-SGLT2 inhibitor drugs.



When should you not take Canagliflozin? Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Severe kidney disease

End-stage renal disease or patients on dialysis What Precautions Need to be Taken while Taking Canagliflozin? Monitor kidney functions regularly as canagliflozin affects the organ.

Ketoacidosis can be fatal, and patients should be monitored for too much acid in urine or blood, and in some cases, severe urinary tract infections can occur.

Canagliflozin can increase the chance of weakening the bones and patients should be advised to consult the physician if a sudden pain in the joints occurs.

To get the maximum benefit of canagliflozin, do not miss the dose.

Sudden decrease in blood sugar can happen especially when canagliflozin taken with other anti-diabetic drugs and patients must be educated to recognize the hypoglycemia signs

Blood sugar should be monitored regularly and do not increase or decrease the dose of canagliflozin without doctor's approval. What are the side effects of Canagliflozin? Low blood sugar

Urinary tract infections

Genital mycotic infections

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Increased urinary frequency

Low blood pressure

Dehydration

Constipation

Risk of bone fracture

Pancreatitis References: Cardiovascular Outcomes with Canagliflozin vs. Non-SGLT2 Inhibitor Antidiabetes Drugs - (https:www.jwatch.org/na46082/2018/02/27/cardiovascular-outcomes-with-canagliflozin-vs-non-sglt2) Cardiovascular outcomes associated with canagliflozin versus other non-gliflozin antidiabetic drugs: population based cohort study - (http://www.bmj.com/content/360/bmj.k119) Canagliflozin Wikipedia - (https:en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canagliflozin) Canagliflozin Drug Information - (https:medlineplus.gov/druginfo/meds/a613033.html) Canagliflozin Drug - (https:www.drugs.com/cdi/canagliflozin.html) Source: Medindia Canagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor works by blocking the reabsorption of glucose in the proximal convoluted tubule found to lower the risk of cardiovascular events, particularly in patients who have a strong history of heart disease . The research team conducted a population-based retrospective cohort study for comparing the cardiovascular outcomes of canagliflozin and other anti-diabetes drugs.Non-SGLT2 inhibitor drugs involved in the study were dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide receptor (GLP-1) agonists or sulfonylurea drugs which were compared with canagliflozin during the study. The treatment with canagliflozin was associated with a lower risk of heart failure admission in a hospital, while compared with the other three anti-diabetic drugs. Although the risk of heart failure was reported to be low in canagliflozin treatment, the risk for stroke or myocardial infarction were found to be similar with canagliflozin as well as with other non-gliflozin or non-SGLT2 inhibitor drugs.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: