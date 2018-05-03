Canagliflozin Associated Cardiovascular Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes

Highlights:
- Canaglifozin found to
significantly lower the risk for heart failure in type 2 diabetes
patients.
- Type 2 diabetes patients were
assessed for the risk of heart failure,
particularly in patients with established or high risk for cardiovascular
disease.
- Canagliflozin compared with other
non-SGLT2 inhibitors for its cardiovascular adverse effects.
Canagliflozin is
an anti-diabetes drug belongs to the gliflozin class or sodium-glucose
transport subtype two inhibitors. Canagliflozin is administered either as a
monotherapy or with metformin, sulfonylurea drugs, pioglitazone or insulin to
achieve adequate glycemic control while treating diabetes patients.
Canagliflozin Vs. Other Non-SGLT2 Inhibitor Drugs
Canagliflozin, a
sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor works by blocking the reabsorption of
glucose in the proximal convoluted tubule found to lower the risk of
cardiovascular events, particularly in patients who
have a strong history of heart disease
. The research team conducted a population-based
retrospective cohort study for comparing the cardiovascular outcomes of canagliflozin
and other anti-diabetes drugs.
‘In a thirty-month study carried out in type 2 Diabetes patients, canagliflozin showed a significant decrease in heart failure, when compared with other anti-diabetes drugs or non-SGLT2 inhibitors.’
Non-SGLT2
inhibitor drugs involved in the study were dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide receptor (GLP-1) agonists or sulfonylurea drugs which were
compared with canagliflozin during the study. The treatment with canagliflozin
was associated with a lower risk of heart failure admission in a hospital, while compared with the other three anti-diabetic
drugs. Although the risk of heart failure was reported to be low in
canagliflozin treatment, the risk for stroke or myocardial infarction were
found to be similar with canagliflozin as well as with other non-gliflozin or
non-SGLT2 inhibitor drugs.
When should you not take Canagliflozin?
What Precautions Need to be Taken while Taking
Canagliflozin?
- Monitor kidney functions regularly
as canagliflozin affects the organ.
- Ketoacidosis can be fatal, and
patients should be monitored for too much acid in urine or blood, and in
some cases, severe urinary tract infections can occur.
- Canagliflozin can increase the
chance of weakening the bones and patients should be advised to consult
the physician if a sudden pain in the joints occurs.
- To get the maximum benefit of
canagliflozin, do not miss the dose.
- Sudden decrease in blood sugar can
happen especially when canagliflozin taken with other anti-diabetic drugs and patients must be educated to recognize the
hypoglycemia signs
- Blood sugar should be monitored
regularly and do not increase or decrease the dose of canagliflozin
without doctor's approval.
What are the side effects of Canagliflozin?
References:
- Low blood sugar
- Urinary tract infections
- Genital mycotic infections
- Diabetic ketoacidosis
- Increased urinary frequency
- Low blood pressure
- Dehydration
- Constipation
- Risk of bone fracture
- Pancreatitis
Source: Medindia