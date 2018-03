Canagliflozin is an anti-diabetes drug belongs to the gliflozin class or sodium-glucose transport subtype two inhibitors. Canagliflozin is administered either as a monotherapy or with metformin, sulfonylurea drugs, pioglitazone or insulin to achieve adequate glycemic control while treating diabetes patients.

Canagliflozin Associated Cardiovascular Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes

Canagliflozin Vs. Other Non-SGLT2 Inhibitor Drugs

‘In a thirty-month study carried out in type 2 Diabetes patients, canagliflozin showed a significant decrease in heart failure, when compared with other anti-diabetes drugs or non-SGLT2 inhibitors.’

When should you not take Canagliflozin?

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Severe kidney disease

End-stage renal disease or patients on dialysis

What Precautions Need to be Taken while Taking Canagliflozin?

Monitor kidney functions regularly as canagliflozin affects the organ.

Ketoacidosis can be fatal, and patients should be monitored for too much acid in urine or blood, and in some cases, severe urinary tract infections can occur.

Canagliflozin can increase the chance of weakening the bones and patients should be advised to consult the physician if a sudden pain in the joints occurs.

To get the maximum benefit of canagliflozin, do not miss the dose.

Sudden decrease in blood sugar can happen especially when canagliflozin taken with other anti-diabetic drugs and patients must be educated to recognize the hypoglycemia signs

Blood sugar should be monitored regularly and do not increase or decrease the dose of canagliflozin without doctor's approval.

What are the side effects of Canagliflozin?

Low blood sugar

Urinary tract infections

Genital mycotic infections

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Increased urinary frequency

Low blood pressure

Dehydration

Constipation

Risk of bone fracture

Pancreatitis

Canagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor works by blocking the reabsorption of glucose in the proximal convoluted tubule found to lower the risk of cardiovascular events, particularly in patients who have a strong history of heart disease . The research team conducted a population-based retrospective cohort study for comparing the cardiovascular outcomes of canagliflozin and other anti-diabetes drugs.Non-SGLT2 inhibitor drugs involved in the study were dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide receptor (GLP-1) agonists or sulfonylurea drugs which were compared with canagliflozin during the study. The treatment with canagliflozin was associated with a lower risk of heart failure admission in a hospital, while compared with the other three anti-diabetic drugs. Although the risk of heart failure was reported to be low in canagliflozin treatment, the risk for stroke or myocardial infarction were found to be similar with canagliflozin as well as with other non-gliflozin or non-SGLT2 inhibitor drugs.Source: Medindia