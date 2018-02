Can Natalizumab be Continued in Multiple Sclerosis Patients into Early Pregnancy?

The relapse rate of multiple sclerosis during and after the pregnancy was three times higher (37%) in the women that discontinued natalizumab than those who never received it (10%).

The relapses were particularly more common during the first three months of pregnancy and following delivery.

The relapses were more common if natalizumab was stopped earlier during pregnancy.

The number of relapses following the delivery appeared to be lesser with the early re-introduction of disease modifying drugs following the delivery.

The rate of spontaneous abortions (miscarriage) was four times higher than what occurred in women with multiple sclerosis who received interferon or no treatment during pregnancy. The risk of 17.4% that occurred in these women was, however, similar to that in the general population (14%).

The risk of congenital abnormalities in the babies of 3.7%, was again similar to that of the general population.

Exposure to natalizumab and interferon-β was associated with lower length and weight of the babies.

About Natalizumab

‘Two published studies discuss the maternal and fetal risks of stopping natalizumab in multiple sclerosis patients well before or within the first few days of pregnancy.’

Portaccio E et al. Pregnancy decision-making in women with multiple sclerosis treated with natalizumab I: Fetal risks. Neurology Feb 2018. DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000005067 Portaccio E et al. Pregnancy decision-making in women with multiple sclerosis treated with natalizumab II: Maternal risks. Neurology Feb 2018. DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000005068

In the study that evaluated the maternal risks:In the study that evaluated fetal risks, women with multiple sclerosis who continued to use natalizumab up to the first trimester were included. Most of these women stopped the drug within a week of the pregnancy. The scientists found that:. More evidence is required on the development of congenital abnormalities on the baby if the drug is stopped late. The study did not report the severity of the relapses, which could throw more light on the issue.. Multiple sclerosis is a condition where antibodies attack the covering of nerves, eventually resulting in nerve damage.. A single dose is administered intravenously every 4 weeks. It is also used for the treatment of Crohn's disease. Adverse effects include headache fatigue, depression, skin rash, digestive tract problems, infection, and bone and joint pain. Possible serious adverse effects include a brain infection called progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, liver damage, allergic reaction, and herpes infection. Interferon beta is currently used for the treatment of multiple sclerosis during pregnancy.Source: Medindia