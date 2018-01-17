medindia
Breastfeeding for 6 Months or More can Reduce Risk of Diabetes by Half
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Breastfeeding for 6 Months or More can Reduce Risk of Diabetes by Half

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 17, 2018 at 6:56 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Mothers who breastfeed their babies for 6 months or more reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by nearly half throughout their childbearing years.
  • Six months or more of breastfeeding reduces diabetes risk by 47%, while women who breastfeed for 6 months or less had a 25% reduction in diabetes risk.
  • Breastfeeding also lowers the mother's risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
Breastfeeding for six months or longer reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by half in women throughout their childbearing years, suggests new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. A 47% risk reduction was observed in women who breastfed for 6 months or over and 25% risk reduction among women who breastfed for less than 6 months.
Breastfeeding for 6 Months or More can Reduce Risk of Diabetes by Half

"We found a very strong association between breastfeeding duration and lower risk of developing diabetes, even after accounting for all possible confounding risk factors," said lead author Erica P. Gunderson, PhD, MS, MPH, a senior research scientist with the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research.

Protective Effect of Breastfeeding

The participants included 1,238 black and white women who did not have diabetes when they enrolled in Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA), or prior to their subsequent pregnancies. CARDIA was a national investigation of cardiovascular disease risk factors that originally enrolled about 5,000 adults including more than 1,000 members of Kaiser Permanente Northern California.

Each woman had at least one live birth either during or after their enrollment. They were followed-up for a period of 30 years post their enrollment where they were routinely screened for diabetes. The women also reported the amount of time they spent breastfeeding.

"Unlike previous studies of breastfeeding, which relied on self-reporting of diabetes onset and began to follow older women later in life, we were able to follow women specifically during the childbearing period and screen them regularly for diabetes before and after pregnancies," Gunderson said.

The team was also accounted for pre-pregnancy metabolic risk factors, including obesity, fasting glucose, insulin, lifestyle behaviors and family history of diabetes in the study group.

Study findings

  • Study strengthens results from previous studies that suggest breastfeeding lowers a mother's risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
  • Black women were three times more likely than white women to develop diabetes within the 30-year follow-up. Also, black women enrolled in CARDIA were less likely to breastfeed than white women.
  • However, the long-term benefits of breastfeeding that is reducing the risk of diabetes, were similar for black women and white women, and women with and without gestational diabetes.
  • Six months or more of breastfeeding reduces diabetes risk by 47% while less than 6 months of breastfeeding reduced diabetes risk by 25%.
"The incidence of diabetes decreased in a graded manner as breastfeeding duration increased, regardless of race, gestational diabetes, lifestyle behaviors, body size, and other metabolic risk factors measured before pregnancy, implying the possibility that the underlying mechanism may be biological," Gunderson said.

The team suggests that the strong association between breastfeeding and lowering diabetes risk is yet another reason that doctors, nurses, and hospitals should support and encourage women to breastfeed as long as possible.

Reference:
  1. Erica P. Gunderson, Cora E. Lewis, Ying Lin; et al., Lactation Duration and Progression to Diabetes in Women Across the Childbearing Years. JAMA Internal Medicine (2018), DOI:10.1001/jamainternmed.2017.7978

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Two Months Of Breastfeeding Can Halve The Risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Two Months Of Breastfeeding Can Halve The Risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Breastfeeding for just two months reduces the risk of SIDS by almost half and the longer babies are breastfed, the greater the protection.

Breast feeding in public

Breast feeding in public

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about breast feeding in public

New Indicator of Heart Disease Identified

New Indicator of Heart Disease Identified

Assessing the radial artery is a simple and effective way of calculating a patient's risk for heart disease.

Importance of BreastFeeding

Importance of BreastFeeding

From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Importance of Breastfeeding Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Amoebic Dysentery Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...