Breastfeeding for 6 Months or More can Reduce Risk of Diabetes by Half

Breastfeeding for
six months or longer reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by half in
women throughout their childbearing years, suggests new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine
. A 47% risk reduction was
observed in women who breastfed for 6 months or over and 25% risk reduction
among women who breastfed for less than 6 months.
"We found a
very strong association between breastfeeding duration and lower risk of
developing diabetes, even after accounting for all possible confounding risk
factors," said lead author Erica P. Gunderson, PhD, MS, MPH, a senior research scientist with the Kaiser Permanente Division of
Research.
Protective Effect of Breastfeeding
The participants
included 1,238 black and white women who did not have diabetes when they
enrolled in Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA), or prior
to their subsequent pregnancies. CARDIA was a national investigation of cardiovascular disease
risk factors that
originally enrolled about 5,000 adults including more than 1,000 members of
Kaiser Permanente Northern California.
Each woman had at
least one live birth either during or after their enrollment. They were
followed-up for a period of 30 years post their enrollment where they were
routinely screened for diabetes. The women also reported the amount of time they
spent breastfeeding.
"Unlike previous
studies of breastfeeding, which relied on self-reporting of diabetes onset and
began to follow older women later in life, we were able to follow women
specifically during the childbearing period and screen them regularly for
diabetes before and after pregnancies," Gunderson said.
The team was also
accounted for pre-pregnancy metabolic risk factors, including obesity, fasting glucose,
insulin, lifestyle behaviors and family history of diabetes
in the study group.
Study findings
- Study strengthens results from
previous studies that suggest breastfeeding lowers a mother's risk of
developing breast and ovarian cancer.
- Black women were three times more
likely than white women to develop diabetes within the 30-year follow-up.
Also, black women enrolled in CARDIA were less likely to breastfeed than
white women.
- However, the long-term benefits of breastfeeding that is
reducing the risk of diabetes, were similar for black women and white
women, and women with and without gestational diabetes.
"The incidence
of diabetes decreased in a graded manner as breastfeeding duration increased,
regardless of race, gestational diabetes, lifestyle behaviors, body size, and
other metabolic risk factors measured before pregnancy, implying the
possibility that the underlying mechanism may be biological," Gunderson
said.
The team suggests
that the strong association between breastfeeding and lowering diabetes risk is
yet another reason that doctors, nurses, and hospitals should support and
encourage women to breastfeed as long as possible.
Reference:
- Erica P. Gunderson, Cora E. Lewis, Ying Lin; et al., Lactation Duration and Progression to Diabetes in Women Across the Childbearing Years. JAMA Internal Medicine (2018), DOI:10.1001/jamainternmed.2017.7978
