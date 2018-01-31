Brain Pacemaker Slows the Progression of Alzheimer's Disease

Deep brain stimulation implant can slow down the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

The device similar to a cardiac pacemaker is implanted into the frontal lobes of the brain.

The procedure helps reduce disease progression and improves problem-solving and decision-making skills in early-stage disease patients.

For the first time, it was found that implanting electrical wires into the frontal regions of the brains of patients affected with Alzheimer's could slow down the decline of cognitive, behavioral, and functional abilities in patients. The study was conducted by a research team at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was published in the