medindia
Brain Pacemaker Slows the Progression of Alzheimers Disease
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Brain Pacemaker Slows the Progression of Alzheimer's Disease

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 31, 2018 at 5:15 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Deep brain stimulation implant can slow down the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.
  • The device similar to a cardiac pacemaker is implanted into the frontal lobes of the brain.
  • The procedure helps reduce disease progression and improves problem-solving and decision-making skills in early-stage disease patients.
Deep brain stimulation targeting the frontal regions of the brain slows the decline of Alzheimer's symptoms in affected patients. For the first time, it was found that implanting electrical wires into the frontal regions of the brains of patients affected with Alzheimer's could slow down the decline of cognitive, behavioral, and functional abilities in patients. The study was conducted by a research team at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.
Brain Pacemaker Slows the Progression of Alzheimer's Disease

While most studies have focused on improving the memory in Alzheimer's patients, very few have attempted to alleviate the other aspects of the disease including problem-solving and decision-making skills.

"We have many memory aides, tools and pharmaceutical treatments to help Alzheimer's patients with memory, but we don't have anything to help with improving their judgments, making good decisions, or increasing their ability to selectively focus attention on the task at hand and avoid distractions. These skills are necessary for performing daily tasks such as making the bed, choosing what to eat and having meaningful socializing with friends and family," said Dr. Douglas Scharre, co-author of the study and director of the Division of Cognitive Neurology at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center's Neurological Institute.

In this study, deep brain stimulation (DBS) is used to modulate the brain's frontal lobe's neural networks which are responsible for problem-solving, organizing and planning, and judging abilities. By stimulating this region of the brain, the cognitive and daily functional abilities of Alzheimer's subjects declined more slowly than in Alzheimer's patients who were not treated with DBS. The implant is similar to a cardiac pacemaker except for the fact that it is surgically implanted into the brain and not the heart.

While the procedure is invasive, the research team is looking forward to developing non-surgical methods to stimulate the frontal lobe, which could slow down the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in a less invasive manner.

The Success Story

The pilot scale study to test the effect of neuromodulation on Alzheimer's symptoms included three participants. All three showed improvement, including LaVonne Moore, 85, of Delaware, Ohio, who entered the study in 2013. When she entered the study she was not capable of preparing any meal by herself. After two years of deep-brain stimulation she now can independently assemble ingredients and cook simple meals.

Moreover, LaVonne is now capable of organizing outings which include arranging transportation and choosing destinations. She could also select her clothes without relying on others choices.

Tom Moore, LaVonne's 89-year-old husband, says that while his wife's Alzheimer's disease has progressed, the progression has been much slower than what he had expected. "LaVonne has had Alzheimer's disease longer than anybody I know, and that sounds negative, but it's really a positive thing because it shows that we're doing something right," Moore said.

Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease the most common form of dementia affects more than 5 million Americans, and by 2050, this number is expected to rise as high as 16 million, according to the Alzheimer's Association. The progressive neurodegenerative disease causes a steady decline in memory and mental function in affected individuals, drastically reducing their quality of life.

References:
  1. Ohio State Study of Brain Pacemaker Shows Promise in Slowing Decline of Alzheimer's - (https:www.j-alz.com/content/ohio-state-study-brain-pacemaker-shows-promise-slowing-decline-alzheimers)
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer's disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

New Smell Test for Detection of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

New Smell Test for Detection of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

A new smell test is developed by a research team at the Rockefeller University that can help in early detection of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Can a Plant Extract Used in African Traditional Medicine Treat Alzheimer's?

Can a Plant Extract Used in African Traditional Medicine Treat Alzheimer's?

Medicinal plants possess polyphenols and flavonoids and exhibit cellular antioxidant activities capable of protecting the brain cells from Alzheimer's disease.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to sino-atrial node dysfunction, more commonly seen among the elderly.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Palpitations And Arrhythmias Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Atrial Fibrillation Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Sick Sinus Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer ...

 Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...