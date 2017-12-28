medindia
Baby’s Risk of Cleft Lip 3 Times Higher If Mom Took Topiramate
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Baby’s Risk of Cleft Lip 3 Times Higher If Mom Took Topiramate

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 28, 2017 at 3:49 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A higher dose of topiramate during first trimester of pregnancy may increase a baby's risk of cleft lip or cleft palate.
  • Pregnant women who took topiramate had three times greater risk of having a baby with cleft lip or palate.
  • Women with epilepsy on topiramate had eight times greater risk of giving birth to a baby with cleft lip or cleft palate.
Women who take high doses of topiramate during the first three months of pregnancy have a higher risk of giving birth to a baby with a cleft lip or palate, suggests new study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Topiramate is not a drug that is prescribed during pregnancy; it is used to treat migraines, epilepsy and mood disorders. However, the drug is commonly used and in case of unplanned pregnancies, this becomes a problem.
Baby’s Risk of Cleft Lip 3 Times Higher If Mom Took Topiramate

"While topiramate is not recommended for pregnant women, unplanned pregnancies are common, so it's important to fully examine any possible risk," said Sonia Hernandez-Diaz, MD, DrPH, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. "Our study found that when pregnant women took topiramate during the first trimester baby's risk of cleft lip or palate was three times greater than if mom was not taking the drug. The risk was higher when the mother took high doses of the drug than when she took lower doses."

Study Overview

The study, using Medicaid data, identified about 1.4 million women who gave birth over a 10-year period. Among them, women who filled a prescription for topiramate during their first trimester were compared with women who did not fill a prescription for any anti-seizure drug. Women who filled a prescription for topiramate were also compared to women who filled a prescription for lamotrigine, another anti-seizure drug.

Total number of pregnancies in each group:
  • Pregnancies in the topiramate group: 2,425
  • Pregnancies in the lamotrigine group: 2,796
  • Pregnancies in the group not taking anti-seizure drugs: 1.3 million
The research team identified how many women from each of these groups gave birth to babies diagnosed with cleft lip or cleft palate.

Study findings

Number of babies born with cleft lip or palate in each group:
  • The group that did not take anti-seizure drugs: 1,501 babies or a risk of 1.1 per 1,000 babies.
  • The group that took topiramate: 4.1 per 1,000 babies
  • The group that took lamotrigine: 1.5 per 1,000 babies
Moreover, women with epilepsy on topiramate had an eight times greater risk of giving birth to a baby with cleft lip or cleft palate compared to women who did not take any anti-seizure drugs. Women who took topiramate for conditions other than epilepsy had a 50% higher risk.

Women with epilepsy required a higher dose of the drug than women who took the same drug for other conditions. While the average daily dose for women with epilepsy was 200 milligrams, the average dosage for women without epilepsy was 100 milligrams. This further suggests that higher doses of the drug were a major factor for the increased risk of giving birth to babies with cleft lip or palate.

"Our results suggest that women with epilepsy on topiramate have the highest relative risk of giving birth to a baby with cleft lip or cleft palate, likely due to the higher doses of topiramate when used for controlling seizures," said Hernandez-Diaz. "The best course may be to avoid prescribing high doses of topiramate to women of childbearing age unless the benefits clearly outweigh the risks."


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Gene Associated With Cleft Lip and Palate Identified

Gene Associated With Cleft Lip and Palate Identified

Mutation in the gene intraflagellar transport 88 (IFT88) is thought to cause disorders associated with abnormalities in human face and skull development.

Steroids in Pregnancy Not Necessarily Responsible For Cleft Lips or Cleft Palates

Steroids in Pregnancy Not Necessarily Responsible For Cleft Lips or Cleft Palates

Corticosteroid taken during pregnancy does not appear to be associated with an increased risk of cleft lips or cleft palates according to a 12-year study in Denmark

Multifactorial Birth Defects - A Cleft Lip And Cleft Palate

Multifactorial Birth Defects - A Cleft Lip And Cleft Palate

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains about A Cleft Lip And Cleft Palate

Epilepsy During Pregnancy

Epilepsy During Pregnancy

Seizures or epilepsy during pregnancy can be fatal for both the mother and child and needs urgent medical intervention. The reasons are often unknown.

Multifactorial Birth Defects

Multifactorial Birth Defects

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives in brief General Info about About Multifactorial Birth Defects.

Pierre Robin Syndrome

Pierre Robin Syndrome

Pierre Robin syndrome/Bird Facies- is genetic defect, which gives rise to a very small lower jaw, called cleft palate and a condition called as retroglossoptosis, where the tongue appears to fall into the throat

Swollen Lips Symptom Evaluation

Swollen Lips Symptom Evaluation

Do you have swelling of lips? This can be alarming symptoms that involve one or both the lips. If progressive, it can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Multifactorial Birth Defects Pierre Robin Syndrome Swollen Lips Symptom Evaluation Cleft Palate Surgery / Palatoplasty 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B is a rare single gene X- linked disorder. It is also known as factor IX deficiency or ...

 Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises includes exercises that make the muscles in the pelvic region stronger and benefits ...

 Cystocele

Cystocele

Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder descends into the anterior ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...