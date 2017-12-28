Baby’s Risk of Cleft Lip 3 Times Higher If Mom Took Topiramate

A higher dose of topiramate during first trimester of pregnancy may increase a baby's risk of cleft lip or cleft palate.

Women who take high doses of topiramate during the first three months of pregnancy have a higher risk of giving birth to a baby with a cleft lip or palate, suggests new study published in, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Topiramate is not a drug that is prescribed during pregnancy; it is used to treat migraines, epilepsy and mood disorders. However, the drug is commonly used and in case of unplanned pregnancies, this becomes a problem.