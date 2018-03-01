Australia’s Verdict on Fluoride in Drinking Water

Highlights:
- After a series of 3000 different
research projects over 60 years, Australia's water fluoridation has been
found safe for consumption.
- Water fluoridation has no link
with causing cancer, lowering IQ or causing any other perceived health
risks.
- At optimum levels adding fluoride
to drinking water is a public health measure that reduces tooth decay.
In one of the largest and most
comprehensive study conducted by the National Health and Medical Research
Council of Australia, researchers have found that the optimum level of fluoride in drinking water is
safe for consumption
. Water
fluoridation was not associated with risks of causing cancer, lowering IQ and
other perceived health problems.
Australia's verdict was based on over 60 years of research and over 3000
studies.
Water fluoridation
Water fluoridation is the
controlled act of adding a certain level of a chemical compound called fluoride
to drinking water supply.
Fluoride has natural tooth protective properties and protects teeth from
cavities. While there are countries that add fluoride to drinking water
supply as a public health measure, the
amount of fluoride added varies. However, community water fluoridation is
considered among the 10 greatest
public health achievements of the 20th century and is supported by
public health, medical and dental organizations worldwide.
Currently recommended levels of fluoride that is considered safe in
potable water is set at an upper limit of 1.5 mg/L
. The standard for fluoride in bottled or packaged drinking water ranges
between 0.6-1.1 mg/L.
Australia's verdict
After the largest and most
comprehensive study to date, Australia's National Health and Medical Research
Council (NHMRC) has declared that the fluoride levels used in Australia is safe
for consumption. The findings were based from over 3000 different studies on
the issue conducted over a period of 60 years. Moreover, water fluoridation at
Australia's level was not associated with causing cancer
or lowering IQ.
‘At optimum levels, adding fluoride to drinking water is effective at reducing tooth decay and is not a risk factor for health problems.’
Additionally, the study reassures that fluoridation at optimum levels is indeed an
essential public health measure that is effective in reducing tooth decay
. When used at optimum levels there was a 26
to 44% tooth decay
reduction in children and adults.
"It shows that community water fluoridation as it is used in Australia
today is effective at reducing tooth decay and is not associated with any
general negative health effects," NHMRC CEO Anne Kelso announced.
While previous studies, especially from China
have suggested negative effects of water fluoridation on health, the Australian
lead study blames the use of bad methodology for the results. Also, the study
was conducted on fluoride levels that were up to five times higher than that of
Australian fluoride levels in water.
References:
Source: Medindia