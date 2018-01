Australia’s Verdict on Fluoride in Drinking Water

In one of the largest and most comprehensive study conducted by the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia, researchers have found thatAustralia's verdict was based on over 60 years of research and over 3000 studies.Fluoride has natural tooth protective properties and protects teeth from cavities. While there are countries that add fluoride to drinking water supply as a public health measure, the amount of fluoride added varies. However, community water fluoridation is considered among the 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20th century and is supported by public health, medical and dental organizations worldwide.

'At optimum levels, adding fluoride to drinking water is effective at reducing tooth decay and is not a risk factor for health problems.'

. The standard for fluoride in bottled or packaged drinking water ranges between 0.6-1.1 mg/L.After the largest and most comprehensive study to date, Australia's National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) has declared that the fluoride levels used in Australia is safe for consumption. The findings were based from over 3000 different studies on the issue conducted over a period of 60 years. Moreover, water fluoridation at Australia's level was not associated with causing cancer or lowering IQ.Additionally, the study reassures that. When used at optimum levels there was a 26 to 44% tooth decay reduction in children and adults."It shows that community water fluoridation as it is used in Australia today is effective at reducing tooth decay and is not associated with any general negative health effects," NHMRC CEO Anne Kelso announced.While previous studies, especially from China have suggested negative effects of water fluoridation on health, the Australian lead study blames the use of bad methodology for the results. Also, the study was conducted on fluoride levels that were up to five times higher than that of Australian fluoride levels in water.Source: Medindia