Artificial Intelligence to Speed Up Diagnosis of Eye Diseases

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning a new computational tool was developed that can screen patients for eye diseases.

AI-based system was trained using non-invasive eye scans conducted with optical coherence tomography.

The machine could tell if a patient should be referred for treatment within 30 seconds, with more than 95% accuracy.

A new computational tool that can screen eye diseases efficiently was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques. The tool developed by research teams at Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health and University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues in China, Germany and Texas, could potentially speed up the diagnosis and eventually treatment of common but blinding eye diseases. The study is published in the journal