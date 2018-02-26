Highlights:
A
recent judgment by the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the
Sankalp Association of DNB Doctors, Delhi which demanded that the DNB degree be
considered equivalent to the MD/MS degree while recruiting a candidate for the
post of teaching faculty in an MCI-recognized hospital.
- Diplomate of
National Board (DNB) doctors received a setback with a judgment from the
Supreme Court dismissing their plea for equivalence of their degree to the
MD/MS degree in academics.
- The Sankalp
Association, which represents the DNB doctors, is likely to refile the
case against the Medical Council of India (MCI) after correcting the
technical issues.
The Supreme
Court's dismissal stated that:
Are Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Qualified Doctors Compromised Specialists from India?
"We find no ground to entertain this
petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. The writ petition is
dismissed accordingly."
‘The tussle between Diplomate of National Board (DNB) doctors and the MCI continues with the doctors receiving a setback in the latest judgment pronounced by the Supreme Court of India.’
The Diplomate of
National Board (DNB) is a postgraduate or postdoctoral degree awarded by the
National Board of Examinations (NBE), which is under the Ministry of Health and
Family Welfare, Government of India. The programs are conducted in several
approved hospitals all over the country including some of the corporate and
non-teaching hospitals. The admission is through a common entrance exam,
followed by an interview at the hospital where the program will be conducted.
The
current problem arose due to a change introduced by the Medical Council of
India (MCI) in its Minimum Qualifications for Teachers in Medical
Institutions Regulations in 2017
. It now requires doctors who have done
their DNB from non-MCI recognized institutes, like private hospitals to
complete 3 years of junior residency and 2 years of senior residency, if
they wish to qualify for the post of an assistant professor in a teaching
institute. The move was deemed as unfair by several doctors who had already
completed their examination from such institutes, with the hope of getting a
teaching job at the earliest. It also raised doubts over the continuation of
service of several DNB doctors who were already in teaching institutes. Some
claimed that the move could add to the crunch of vacant posts in medical colleges,
and could affect undergraduate and postgraduate teaching.
The Sankalp Association
of DNB doctors plans to continue their fight against the discrimination of the
DNB degree by refiling the case with some modifications, since the
disqualification of the case by the Supreme Court was more on a technical
basis.
While the tussle between
DNB doctors and the MCI continues, the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC)
2017 promises relief for the DNB-certified doctors. The NMC bill that is due to
being presented in the Indian Parliament and is being vehemently opposed by
medical bodies due to several reasons supports the equivalence of the MD and
the DNB degrees in the teaching line.
Reference:
- Supreme Court of India Record of Proceedings - (http://supremecourtofindia.nic.in/supremecourt/2017/32846/32846_2017_Order_02-Feb-2018.pdf)
Source: Medindia