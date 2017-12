Angiotensin II can Now be Used to Treat Hypotensive Patients With Septic Shock

‘The first synthetic human angiotensin II has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for increasing blood pressure in patients with septic or other forms of distributive shock.’

Increasing sympathetic activity

Increasing tubular reabsorption of Na+ and Cl- in the kidneys and water retention, both on its own and through the release of aldosterone by the adrenal cortex

Binding to receptors that cause vasoconstriction (constriction of blood vessels)

Stimulating antidiuretic hormone or ADH secretion that leads to increased water absorption in the renal collecting ducts

Study - ATHOS-3 Trial

Distributive shock

Hypotension is abnormally low blood pressure . Blood pressure is the force exerted by the blood to push against the arterial walls as the heart pumps out the blood. When patients go into a state of shock, the blood pressure drops down to a really low critical level such that the brain, kidneys and other vital organs cannot receive enough blood flow to function properly."Shock, the inability to maintain blood flow to vital tissues, can result in organ failure and death," said Norman Stockbridge, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Division of Cardiovascular and Renal Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "There is a need for treatment options for critically ill hypotensive patients who do not adequately respond to available therapies."Giapreza is a synthetic formulation of the naturally occurring human peptide hormone angiotensin II which is a part of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) that causes vasoconstriction and an increase in blood pressure.Angiotensin II plays a variety of roles. It causes an increase in blood pressure and an increase in effective circulating volume byThe clinical trial involved 321 patients with vasodilatory shock and a critically low blood pressure. Giapreza effectively and significantly raised the blood pressure in these patients who did not respond to high doses of a conventional vasopressor (more than 0.2g/kg per minute of a catecholamine like norepinephrine or a comparable dose of another vasopressor).During the first 3 hours of treatment, either doses of Giapreza or placebo were titrated to achieve a mean arterial pressure (MAP) of ≥75 mm Hg while maintaining the doses of other vasopressors. In the following 3 to 48 hours, Giapreza or placebo was titrated to maintain a MAP between 65 and 70 mm Hg while reducing doses of other vasopressors.A MAP of 75 mm Hg or higher or an increase in MAP of at least 10 mm Hg from baseline without an increase in background vasopressor dose indicated an acceptable blood pressure.Also, patients receiving Giapreza required lower doses of other vasopressors.However, since Giapreza can cause dangerous blood clots with serious consequences (clots in arteries and veins, including deep venous thrombosis), it has been recommended that medications that can treat blood clots be taken along with it.; this causes a reduced supply of oxygen levels in the blood that flows to the body's tissues and organs. Septic shock , most frequently by bacteria, but viruses, fungi, and parasites. Shock results in fatally low blood pressures and is a life-threatening condition.Source: Medindia