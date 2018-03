American College of Physicians Advises Moderate Blood Sugar Control Target in Type 2 Diabetes

The Basis of Latest Recommendations Versus Current HbA1 Target Below 7

‘Severe blood sugar control with HbA1c less than 7 may be associated with complications such as low blood sugar, medication costs and pill burden.’

Treat with Aim to Reduce Diabetic Symptoms, Not Just HbA1c Reduction

The ACP suggests that physicians should consider de-intensifying treatment in patients who have achieved HbA1c of 6.5 or less by areduction in dosage of current treatment, removing a drug, if the patient is currently taking more than one drug, or totally discontinuing drug treatment.

Additionally, in patients with a life expectancy less than 10 years due to advanced age (80 years or older) or younger patients with chronic underlying medical illnesses (such as dementia, cancer, severe COPD or congestive heart failure, end-stage kidney disease, and patients residing in nursing homes), the risks of A1C targeted treatment outweigh the benefits in this patient population.

ACP suggests that any physician performance measures developed to check diabetes control should not have a target A1C level above 8 percent for any patient population and should not have any A1C targets for older adults with decreased life expectancy or those with chronic illnesses.

About HbA1c in Brief

"ACP's analysis of the evidence behind existing guidelines found that treatment with drugs to targets of 7 percent or less," said Dr. Jack Ende, president, ACP. "The evidence shows that for most people with type 2 diabetes , achieving an A1C between 7 percent and 8 percent will best balance long-term benefits with harms such asmedication burden, and costs."Earlier guidelines of achievingin type 2 diabetes(small vessel) such as kidney, nerve and eyeover the longer term.However,and a reduction was noted only in microvascular complications such as the presence of increased amounts proteins in the urine.The ACP further advises that physicians shouldbased on a discussion of risks versus benefits of long-term drug therapy, patients' preferences, patients' general health condition and life expectancy, pill burden, and costs of diabetes care."Results from studies included in all the guidelines demonstrate that health outcomes are not improved by treating to A1C levels below 6.5 percent," Dr. Ende said. "However, reducing drug interventions for patients with A1C levels persistently below 6.5 percent will reduce unnecessary medication harms, burdens, and costs without negatively impacting the risk of death, heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, amputations, visual impairment, or painful neuropathy.""Although ACP's guidance statement focuses on drug therapy to control blood sugar,if it can besuch as exercise, dietary changes, and weight loss," said Dr. Ende.HbA1c orrefers to glucose that has combined with a protein in the red blood cells called hemoglobin. As the average lifespan of a human red blood cell is about 8 -12 weeks, measurement of glycosylated hemoglobin gives a measure of the blood control over an eight to 12 week period rather than day to day variations and measurements. A HbA1C of 6.5 percent and above indicates diabetes In conclusion, these latest ACP guidelines become all the more pertinent due to the high global prevalence of type 2 diabetes (over 400 million) and increasing incidence in teens and young adults andtreatment, not to mention additional healthcare costs.Source: Medindia