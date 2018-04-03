medindia
Healthcare Scheme Launched in Karnataka

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 4, 2018 at 12:51 AM Health Insurance News
A new healthcare scheme 'Arogya Karnataka' was unveiled by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The healthcare scheme aimed at benefiting about 1.43 crore households in the state.
Healthcare Scheme Launched in Karnataka
Healthcare Scheme Launched in Karnataka

"Through the scheme, all below-poverty-line (BPL) households will get free treatment at government hospitals while for above-poverty-line (APL) households, the state will bear about 30 per cent of the treatment cost."

Nearly 1.05 crore households can get access to healthcare entirely free of cost through the "Universal Health Card" to be linked to Aadhaar card, he said.

In line with the 'Modicare' of the central government, Siddaramaiah had announced during the Budget presentation last month that Karnataka, too, would soon provide healthcare for all.

The state Budget, however, did not mention the funds for the scheme's implementation.

As mentioned in the Budget, the scheme is expected to be implemented in the entire state by December.

Source: IANS

