Health Services Disrupted As Doctors Go On Strike In Uttarakhand

In opposition to the National Medical Council (NMC) Bill which is likely to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI), private doctors in Uttarakhand went on a strike on Tuesday, leading to a disruption of health services in the state.
Private doctors in the hill state affiliated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) downed shutters and did not conduct any surgeries, an IMA spokesman told IANS.
‘The strike which was held in opposition to the National Medical Council (NMC) Bill, which is likely to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) had mixed responses across the state and was eventually called off later.’
Major hospitals in the state capital like the Himalayan hospital, Max, Synergy, Mahant Indresh however conducted surgical procedures and kept the Out-Patient Departments open even as most of the 400 private clinics in the city took part in the nationwide strike. The strike was later called off.
As a result, most of the pressure came to the district and other government hospitals.
The strike was, however, withdrawn later as the government agreed to the IMA's demand and sent the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 to a select committee.
IMA's Regional General Secretary D.D. Chowdhary said the new Bill will not only be detrimental to the poor patients but would also render a death blow to the coming generations of medical practitioners.
The strike call evoked a mixed response in Roorkee and other cities.
