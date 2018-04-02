medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Health Benefits of Low Doses of Alcohol Consumption:Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 4, 2018 at 1:00 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Low doses of alcohol may tamp down inflammation and help the brain clear away toxins, finds new research.
Health Benefits of Low Doses of Alcohol Consumption:Study
Health Benefits of Low Doses of Alcohol Consumption:Study

While excessive consumption of alcohol is a well-documented health hazard, the new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, points to the health benefits of low doses of alcohol.

"Prolonged intake of excessive amounts of ethanol is known to have adverse effects on the central nervous system," said lead author of the study Maiken Nedergaard from the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) in the US.

Nedergaard's research focuses on the glymphatic system, the brain's unique cleaning process.

In an earlier research, they showed how cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) helps the brain flush away waste, including the proteins beta amyloid and tau that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

The new study, which was conducted in mice, looked at the impact of both acute and chronic alcohol exposure.

When they studied the brains of animals exposed to high levels of alcohol over a long period of time, the researchers observed high levels of a molecular marker for inflammation, particularly in cells called astrocytes which are key regulators of the glymphatic system.

They also noted impairment of the animal's cognitive abilities and motor skills.

But animals that were exposed to low levels of alcohol consumption, analogous to approximately two and a half drinks per day, actually showed less inflammation in the brain and their glymphatic system was more efficient in moving CSF through the brain and removing waste, compared to control mice who were not exposed to alcohol.

"Low doses of alcohol appear to improve overall brain health," Nedergaard said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Alcohol Self Screening Test

Alcohol Self Screening Test

Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.

Ten Super Foods to Boost your Brain Power

Ten Super Foods to Boost your Brain Power

Enhance your brain health by adding super foods to your daily diet. Here are 10 of them.

Parental Provision of Alcohol may Not Cut Risky Drinking

Parental Provision of Alcohol may Not Cut Risky Drinking

There are no benefits or protective effects associated with giving teenagers alcohol when compared with teenagers who were not given alcohol.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...