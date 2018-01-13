Haryana Government to Bring Health Insurance Scheme for All

Health is like money, we never have a true idea of its value until we lose it. The Haryana government is contemplating to implement an insurance scheme in the health sector for the people, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Government to Bring Health Insurance Scheme for All



"The scheme would not only benefit the common man but also ease the growing pressure on doctors in the government health institutions," Khattar said in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, while addressing youth on the occasion of National Youth Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.



‘With a view to meet the requirement of doctors in the government health institutions, it has been decided to open one medical college in each district of Haryana.’ Khattar said that under the insurance scheme, if a patient visits any private doctor, his fees would be reimbursed by the state government.



Patients visiting the government hospitals in the state are already being provided free treatment facility. Apart from this, about 570 different medicines are being provided free of cost to the people of the state, he added.



Reiterating the state government's commitment to provide quality health care facilities to the people, the Chief Minister said that with a view to meet the requirement of doctors in the government health institutions, it has been decided to open one medical college in each district of the state.



"This would help in getting 2,000 doctors every year. He said that 14 to 15 such colleges have already been opened whereas the remaining would soon be opened. Apart from this, new dental hospitals are also being constructed to accommodate the BDS doctors," he said.



Haryana has a population of over 2.55 crore. The state has 22 districts and surrounds national capital Delhi from three sides.



